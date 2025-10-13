'First glimpse' of festive ice rink coming to Northampton's Market Square for Christmas and New Year

A free ice rink was put into the Market Square in January 2025

There is just over seven weeks until an ice rink opens in Northampton’s Market Square in time for the festive season – and we’ve been given a ‘first glimpse’ of what it could look like.

The real ice rink, which will be covered, measures 14 metres by 22 metres and will open on Thursday December 4, 2025.

The rink will then be open until Sunday January 4, 2026 (closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day) and will be accompanied by a licenced bar and a festive activities to create a “vibrant seasonal hub”, according to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) who are running the rink alongside Northampton Town Council, Northampton BID and Discover Northamptonshire.

The Chron asked WNC for a ‘brochure image’ of the ice rink that has been placed on ordered but told there was not one available.

However, council officials mocked up a picture for the Chron to show the scale of the ice rink and where it will sit within the revamped multi-million pound Market Square.

The photo shows that the rink will be erected towards the fountain side of Market Square and appears to be of large scale.

In 2023 the Conservative-led council put up a free ice rink in Commercial Street Car Park in a hope to boost footfall to the temporary market while construction work continued on the historical Market Square.

In November 2024, WNC was criticised for not organising a Christmas market in time for the newly-opened events space but said it would ‘explore the potential for a Christmas market next year to further enhance the festive atmosphere.’

In January 2025 another free ice rink was put into the Market Square – this time it was slightly larger than the Commercial Street one the previous year.

Despite the potential for a market this year, the Reform-led council has decided to go bigger and bolder with an even larger ice rink than ever before. Details on prices and tickets will be announced in the coming weeks, but the council says the rink will include family-friendly and corporate ticket packages, possible themed DJ sessions, lessons and early-bird offers.

Councillor James Petter, Deputy Leader of WNC and Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: "This is such an exciting addition to Northampton’s festive calendar. The ice rink will not only provide fun for families and visitors of all ages but will also give a real boost to our local economy, attracting people into the town centre to enjoy shopping, dining, and entertainment. By working together with our partners, we’re creating a festive offer that really showcases the best of Northampton and supports our ambitions through Discover Northamptonshire to put the county on the map as a must-visit destination."

A series of festive events have also been announced:

Christmas Lights Switch On on Saturday November 22

Small Business Saturday on Saturday December 6 with a town-wide Grinch takeover

Carols on the Square on Friday December 13, with a local choir and singers

Councillor Keith Holland-Delamere, Chair of the Community Services Committee, added: “Northampton Town Council is delighted to support the winter ice rink, which will give residents and visitors the chance to enjoy a wonderful festive experience in the heart of the town centre.

“We begin the countdown to Christmas in Northampton on November 22 with the lights switch on and we’re excited to be working with West Northants Council and the Northampton Town BID to make this festive season the best yet.”

Santa’s Grotto in the Grosvenor Centre will also launch on Saturday November 22, then open at weekends throughout December.

The Northampton BID Golden Ticket giveaway, giving entrants the chance to win vouchers to spend in Northampton, will launch at the Fireworks event on November 1 and will run throughout November until 14 December.

Mark Mullen, operations manager at Northampton BID, said: “With the summer events season drawing to a conclusion, it’s now all systems go as we gear up for a cracker of a Christmas in our town centre. With Santa’s Grotto in the Grosvenor Centre, our ever-popular Golden Ticket giveaway and the addition of an impressive new ice rink in Market Square, we’d urge shoppers to get their skates on and put Northampton at the centre of their Christmas shopping experience this year.”

Additional activities, including a festive grotto and further entertainment, will be announced by the council in the coming weeks.