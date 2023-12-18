In pictures: All smiles as families enjoy free ice skating in Northampton this Christmas

Smiles all round as children and parents make the most of the free ice skating rink

A free ice skating rink is available in Northampton town centre this year as part of the council’s festivities.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has put up the rink in Commercial Street alongside the temporary market, while Market Square undergoes a refurbishment.

Families were welcome to make the most of the ice rink over the last two weekends, and free ice skating is also available from today (Monday December 18) to Friday (December 22). There is also a free curling lane.

Northampton BID has sponsored this year's curling lane event and all equipment and skates are provided free of charge.

Below are photos taken at the free ice skating rink on Saturday (December 16).

