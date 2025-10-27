Fireworks without the big bang! Billing Aquadrome hosts 'pet-friendly' low-noise fireworks night
The venue, which has recently undergone a £17 million revamp, is hosting the even on November 8.
A spokesperson said: “At Billing Aquadrome we’ve decided that this year our fireworks will be low noise So animals, those who don’t like loud noises and young children can enjoy the display too!
“The fireworks will be from 7pm on 8th November and we have also planned a night of entertainment.”
The timings are as follows:
5pm- Sunset Vibes
6pm - Tribe Take over with the firework party
7pm - Fireworks
8pm - Funky Fusion - Vocal Party Duo
9pm - Silent disco
The spokesperson added: “Free to all who are staying with us however you can visit for the day for just £5 per person.”