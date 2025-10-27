Fireworks without the big bang! Billing Aquadrome hosts 'pet-friendly' low-noise fireworks night

Billing Aquadrome in Northampton is holding a fireworks night with a difference – there are no big bangs.

The venue, which has recently undergone a £17 million revamp, is hosting the even on November 8.

A spokesperson said: “At Billing Aquadrome we’ve decided that this year our fireworks will be low noise So animals, those who don’t like loud noises and young children can enjoy the display too!

“The fireworks will be from 7pm on 8th November and we have also planned a night of entertainment.”

The timings are as follows:

5pm- Sunset Vibes

6pm - Tribe Take over with the firework party

7pm - Fireworks

8pm - Funky Fusion - Vocal Party Duo

9pm - Silent disco

The spokesperson added: “Free to all who are staying with us however you can visit for the day for just £5 per person.”

The £17million regeneration in Billing Aquadrome over the past year by its new owners, Meadow Bay Villages, has included significant investment in swimming facilities and eateries, including the new Fountain Splash park and the Willow Lakes aquapark. Newly introduced facilities also include a BMX pump track, fun football facilities, Himalayan Adventure Golf Course and an Adventure Island.