Fang-tastic half term holidays with 10 per cent off at Billing Aquadrome

Half term entertainment at Billing Aquadrome

Celebrate this year's October half term break in fang-tastic fashion at Billing Aquadrome, with 10 per cent off all bookings.

Running from 17th October – 3rd November, what better way to enjoy a spooktacular half term adventures, creative workshops and lively entertainment, as Billing Aquadrome transforms into a Halloween haven for families and friends.

From pumpkin carving to Halloween potter painting, spooky Squishmallow workshops and monster making classes, there’s an array of activities to keep little ones of all ages entertained throughout your stay. Alpaca visits and afternoon tea sessions with the park’s resident fluffy friends will also be running.

The fun continues into the moonlit evenings with Ghoul’s Gauntlets, Terror Trails, and Zombie Apocalypse experiences, as well as tribute acts, interactive performances and live music and DJ sets including the ‘Monster Mash-Up’ DJ battle – spinning spooky beats, dropping monster tracks, culminating in the ultimate Halloween dance-off.

Or enjoy the imaginative ‘Down The Rabbit Hole - A Twisted Tale’ production, a new show allowing guests to immerse themselves in an interactive adventure where every decision leads to a new twist—how will your Wonderland journey end?

Nikki Rathie, Holidays Director at Billing Aquadrome, said: “We are extremely excited to be offering an amazing Halloween themed schedule of spooky arts and crafts activities designed to entertain all ages this October half term break, and to make it more affordable for families to get away, we are offering a 10% discount on all holiday bookings up until 8th November.

“Our Halloween activity offering is supplementary to our on-site facilities and accommodation available at Billing Aquadrome, which have been vastly improved over the past year and expanded to offer a fantastic holiday experience that families have come to expect from their staycation.”

If that wasn’t enough, Billing Aquadrome is hosting a Silent Fireworks evening on 8th November – a low-noise fireworks display suitable for young children and animals, including dogs and the park’s small herd of alpacas.

The £17million regeneration in Billing Aquadrome over the past year by its new owners, Meadow Bay Villages, has included significant investment in swimming facilities and eateries, including the new Fountain Splash park and the Willow Lakes aquapark. Newly introduced facilities also include a BMX pump track, fun football facilities, Himalayan Adventure Golf Course and an Adventure Island.

A range of new accommodation is now on offer for all holiday budgets and requirements from platinum caravans with hot tubs, to dog friendly lodges and luxury glamping pods with BBQ areas.

Don’t miss out on the Halloween fun this October half-term break! Book now and enjoy 10% off all bookings. Simple use promotional code OCT10 at time of booking to receive 10% off. This promotion is available on all bookings arriving between 10th Oct and 8th Nov.