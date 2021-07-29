Famous characters from Northampton’s past coming to long-awaited Spring Boroughs Festival

Spring Boroughs Festival was last held in 2019

Famous characters from Northampton’s past will be making a special appearance at the much-anticipated Spring Boroughs Festival next month.

Actors from Looking Glass Theatre will be joining the Friends of Northampton Castle stall at the annual event which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

James Smith, the director for the not-for-profit theatre company based at Hazelrigg House, said: "Our actors love to take part in community events such as this.

"These historic characters were our neighbours here at Hazelrigg, so it’s even more exciting."

A medieval minstrel and Peter the Saracen, crossbow maker to King John, with his very own crossbow, will be among the characters.

As well as one of Northampton’s earliest Muslim and Middle Eastern residents and other historic figures such Joseph Gurney, William Barratt and Rose Scott.

Each has the distinction of being selected for a blue plaque commemoration on their homes in Northampton in celebration of their outstanding contribution to the town.

There will also be a city farm, falcons, reptiles, music, lots of children’s activities and live music, with everything spread across the estate from the Herbert Street community gardens to the Chalk Lane car park.

West Northamptonshire councillor for Castle ward, Danielle Stone, added: “We are so lucky having the Looking Glass Theatre as part of our festival this year. I am so looking forward to it.