Spring Boroughs Festival set to provide much-needed fun for Northampton families with long-awaited return

Spring Boroughs Festival was last held in 2019

Families in Northampton will be able to enjoy a long-awaited and much-needed day of fun when the Spring Borough Festival returns next month.

The annual festival was cancelled by coronavirus last year but is making a comeback on Saturday, August 14.

There will be a city farm, falcons, reptiles, music, lots of children’s activities and live music.

West Northamptonshire councillor Enam Haque said: “I live on this estate and it is a special place to be. People often under-estimate Spring Boroughs.

"It is a place where we all care about each other and look out for each other.

"The festival is important because it brings us together. In these hard times, we all need to have some fun.”

After 17 months of lockdown, the organisers are promising an even bigger and better event than ever.

Activities will be spread across the estate from the community gardens on Herbert Street to the Chalk Lane car park.

Organiser Marie Dickie said: “Chalk Lane car park is being turned over to residents on August 14.

"We will be hosting the fire service, the police, Daphne the NPH (Northampton Partnership Homes) bus, waste education and a vintage bus.

"This is truly a people’s festival with something for everyone."

Rev Liz Adams from Castle Hill Church added: “This is a very special intergenerational event that brings everyone out of the house.

"It is wonderful to see people from our diverse communities coming out and enjoying the day together.”