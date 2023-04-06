Families are invited to experience the Magic of Easter at Holdenby House this weekend

Hop down to Holdenby House this weekend for a magical Easter complete with egg hunts, games, crafts, animal encounters and - of course - lots of chocolate.

The historic house’s annual Magic of Easter event will take place on Easter Sunday (April 9) and Monday (April 10) with the help of Alice in Wonderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice will lay the trial for the Easter egg hunt in the historic gardens and, each day, will conceal the coveted Golden Egg. The lucky finder will receive £100.

Holdenby House is hosting 'The Magic of Easter' - an Alice in Wonderland themed event across bank holiday Sunday and Monday.

Most Popular

Alice’s whacky friends will be on hand with lots of fun and activities for all to enjoy including egg painting, egg rolling, face painting, traditional fete games and croquet on the lawn.

Visitors will get to marvel at the magnificent collection of eagles, falcons, hawks, owls and vultures at the Icarus Falconry Centre and experience flying displays. They will also get the opportunity to meet some more animals in Holdenby House’s growing wildlife wing including Roxy the fox, Norma the Hedgehog and Kit and Kat the polecats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After all of the hustle and bustle and excitement of the day, Easter themed treats will be served up at Holdenby House’s Old Stableyard Tearoom, which was launched last weekend. It is run by Emily Armstrong, who owns the Mill House Tearoom in Wootton, and is renowned for her delicious homemade cakes.

Other vendors at Holdenby House’s food court include ‘Serious Dough’ with pizza, ‘Savannah Fayre’ with burgers, ‘The Biscuiterie’ with crepes, ‘The Horsebox’ with ice-cream and ‘Ganders Goat Farm’.

Sneak preview of the Alice in Wonderland themed Easter event at Holdenby House taking place on Sunday, April 9 and Monday, April 10.

Visitors will also be able to browse goods at the Easter market stalls and the Stableyard Shop, where they will be an array of boutique gifts inspired by Holdenby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holdenby House, now home to the Lowther family and once the largest house in England and the Palace of Charles I, will be open on Easter Sunday from 11pm to 4pm ad Easter Monday from 12pm to 3pm.