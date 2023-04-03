Emily Armstrong, who owns the Mill House tearoom in Wootton, is very excited to bring her delicious homemade cakes and bakes to Holdenby

Holdenby House has transformed its stableyard into a vintage tearoom and it opened last weekend ahead of the venue’s annual Easter celebrations.

The Old Stableyard Tearoom is being run by Emily Armstrong, who also runs the Mill House tearoom in Wootton.

Her homemade cakes and bakes are famous in Northampton and now she is very excited to be running the new tearoom alongside her successful local business.

Emily told the Chronicle & Echo ahead of the tearoom’s launch: “I am anxious - as anyone would be starting up another tea room - but I am really excited. It looks absolutely stunning.

“It is not just about the cakes, it is about the experience. Everything is homemade, it has that homely feel. It is just really lovely.”

The Old Stableyard Tearoom opened on Saturday, April 1. It will open on weekends from 11am to 4pm but will look to expand its opening times to weekdays in due course.

The tea room serves a variety of homemade treats including brownies, cake pops and tarts. Local business, Sauls of Spratton, will also be supplying the tearoom with sausage rolls, pasties and pies.

The launch of the Old Stableyard Tearoom could not have arrived at a better time with Holdenby House’s annual Magic of Easter Event set to take place on Sunday, April 9 and Monday, April 10.

Visitors can expect to go hopping mad for Emily’s homemade holiday themed chocolatey treats at the tearoom.

For more information about the new tearoom, visit their Facebook page.

In the meantime, take a look around…

