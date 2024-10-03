Long-standing traders say return to Northampton's £12.4m refurbished Market Square has been 'fantastic' so far

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Long-standing market traders say it’s ‘fantastic’ to be back at the newly refurbished £12.4 million Market Square in Northampton .

The town’s historic Market Square partially reopened two weeks ago on Friday, September 20, allowing traders to return and open for business. The rest of the market will become available at the full reopening on October 19 and 20.

The works, carried out by Stepnell on behalf of West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), began in February 2023 and include new paving, water features, seating, improved landscaping, a dedicated events space, and 18 fixed stalls.

Chronicle and Echo spoke with some of the long-standing traders to hear how the first two weeks have been on-site.

Traders Elliott (top left), Les (top right), Hung (bottom left), and Joao (bottom right) share their experiences at the newly refurbished £12.4 million Market Square in Northampton.

Les Brannan, of LJB Rutherfords key cutting service, said: “We’re very happy to be back on Market Square. We’re seeing lots of people. We’ve got a lovely unit. We just need a bit better weather, really. The opening weekend was fantastic, both weekends so far. It’s nice to see people again.

“Footfall has been great as long as it’s not pouring down with rain. We’ve had four weather warnings in the 12 days of being back up here! The stalls are amazing.

“Next month, once it’s all up and running, it’ll be fantastic. The council have actually done a good job. We’re all a lot happier. It’s still early days but it can only get better. The public have been really happy to see us back.”

Elliott Jones, who runs Tony Jones Florists, said the past two weekends have been ‘fantastic.’

He said: “On the Friday and Saturday opening weekend, it was fantastic. It was really busy. It then continued to the weekend just gone, obviously, people had just been paid. Friday and Saturday there were a lot of people about, it was great to see.

“You can’t help the weather, it’s been a bit rubbish but we’ll take a view after Christmas or something. The pattern I’m seeing, the historic market days, are Fridays and Saturdays. But hopefully, it’ll get busier on all days, but we’ll have to wait and see."

Regarding the grand opening, he said: “Looking forward to it, hopefully there’ll be other traders turning up and the fountain switched on and we can see the council’s masterplan.”

On the large open space, he added: “I believe there’s more pop-ups going up. What I’ve heard is the council have purchased a stage, so there will be a lot of events at weekends. I just hope they’ve got the budget to see it through because, historically, the event space has been a white elephant. I think this time it could be different.”

On the general mood amongst traders, he added: "Everyone has just been getting their heads down and working. I think they’re glad to be back. There seems to be a lot of relief from traders who were at Commercial Street.”

Hung Vo, who runs a fruit and vegetable stand, said: “It’s ok. It’s been raining the last few days. Apart from that, it’s better than Commercial Street. I’m happy to get away from that place. We’ll see how it goes. I’d give it an 8/10.”

Joao Frade, who runs Ciro’s Place food truck, said rain has been a problem for his business.

He said: “When it doesn’t rain, it’s alright. But when it does it’s bad because we haven’t got any cover, so people don’t stick around. It’s better being up than down there [Commercial Street], obviously. But we need some covering on the seated areas. We haven't been told anything about it yet. I’d give it a 7/10. But the Market Square was good before.”

WNC has been contacted for comment.