As Remembrance Sunday approaches, Northampton Town Council has released full details of its commemorations event.

A parade and civic procession will kick off the event on Sunday November 13, followed by a service at All Saints Church.

The parade, led by Northampton Pipe Band, will step off at 9.30am from the Market Square. Local Standard Bearers, veterans, the F5 Squadron Air Training Corps, Military cadets, Emergency Services Ceremonial teams as well as children from the local Boys Brigade and Brownies will take part.

Remembrance Day service in 2021.

Most Popular

The Divine Service taking place at All Saints Church will begin at 10am. The service will be live streamed via the All Saints Church and Northampton Town Council YouTube channels, for those who cannot be in attendance on the day.

Following the Divine service, at 10.45am, the public are invited to gather safely near the Memorial Garden where the last post will be performed, before the two-minute silence is observed. Wreaths from local Dignitaries, members of the Royal British Legion, and community groups, will then be laid on the Cenotaph.

Following the Memorial Garden service, the parade will march past The Guildhall where the Counties representative of the King, Lord Lieutenant Mr James Saunders Watson Esq and will receive the salute. The Memorial Garden will remain open for the public to lay wreaths and pay their respects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor Councillor Dennis Meredith said: “The ABF - Army Benevolent fund, is one of my chosen charities during my term as Mayor. This is due to the immense respect and admiration I have for the Armed Forces. We at Northampton Town Council are proud to lead this event not only to commemorate those who have tragically lost their lives in war but also the ongoing efforts of our Armed Forces, both here in our community and around the world.”