Northampton Museum lands £450,000 Arts Council England grant to fund history project

Northampton Museum and Art Gallery has been awarded National Portfolio Organisation status by the Arts Council England as part of its 2023-26 investment programme.

The museum gets a grant of £450,000 that will be used to fund the museum’s ‘Histories of Northamptonshire’ project, spread over the three-year period. It will engage with groups and communities across Northamptonshire to develop a series of exhibitions, events, books and digital resources looking at different aspects of Northamptonshire’s history through objects, architecture, landscape and personal experiences.

The three-year project, which will focus on working with diverse communities across West Northamptonshire to enable their creativity and provide opportunities for them to enjoy the widest possible range of arts and culture, will conclude with a major exhibition; A History of Northamptonshire in 100 Objects, which will include augmented reality trails, digital resources and a series of linked exhibitions at venues across Northamptonshire.

Northampton Museum & Art Gallery

Councillor Adam Brown, West Northamptonshire Council’s cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the support shown by Arts Council England. This funding will enable us to grow Northampton’s Cultural Quarter and raise the profile of Northamptonshire’s rich history through a unique collection of exhibits.

“We hope this three-year project will help to nurture the next generation of cultural and artistic talent and increase opportunities for people from all walks of life. It will also provide an opportunity for people to visit Northampton and enjoy the high-quality art and heritage our county has to offer.”

To be eligible for the funds, the council had to demonstrate it could contribute strongly to the Arts Council England Let’s Create strategy. The 10-year vision aims to allow everyone to experience high-quality cultural experiences in England.

Peter Knott, Area Director for Arts Council England said: “Northampton Museum & Art Gallery and Abington Park Museum share stories of the region’s rich shoemaking legacy, bringing history to life and inspiring the local community.