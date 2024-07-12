England's road to the Euros 2024 final shown in pictures of Northampton fans watching on

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 12th Jul 2024, 11:19 BST
It is safe to say England’s road to the final of the European Championships 2024 has not always been smooth sailing.

But they have made it to Sunday’s (July 14) final against Spain – and that is all that matters now!

From a last minute, overhead equaliser from Jude Bellingham in the round of last 16, to a super save from Jordan Pickford in the quarter-final penalties, there has already been plenty of drama, with more to come, no doubt.

And fans across Northampton have felt every emotion alongside the players, staff and fans from around the country.

From nail-biting and watching behind hands, to pure elation and celebrating on top of tables in pubs and venues, fans really have ridden the emotional rollercoaster that comes with major tournament football.

So, as we prepare for the final on Sunday, we have taken a look back at the photos from pubs and venues in Northampton from all the games in England’s road to the final. Take a look below.

Have you decided where to watch the final on Sunday? If not, check out our guide here.

Fans have been on emotional rollercoaster as England made their way to the Euros final.

1. England's road to the final of the Euros 2024 through pictures of fans in Northampton

Fans have been on emotional rollercoaster as England made their way to the Euros final.

Football fans flocked to The Barratts to watch The Three Lions beat Serbia 1 - 0

2. England vs Serbia at Euro 2024

Football fans flocked to The Barratts to watch The Three Lions beat Serbia 1 - 0 Photo: The Barratts

Football fans flocked to The Barratts to watch The Three Lions beat Serbia 1 - 0

3. England vs Serbia at Euro 2024

Football fans flocked to The Barratts to watch The Three Lions beat Serbia 1 - 0 Photo: The Barratts

Football fans flocked to The Barratts to watch The Three Lions beat Serbia 1 - 0

4. England vs Serbia at Euro 2024

Football fans flocked to The Barratts to watch The Three Lions beat Serbia 1 - 0 Photo: The Barratts

