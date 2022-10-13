Diwali 2022: Everything you need to know about the festival of lights event in Northampton

Diwali celebrations in Northampton last year.

Hundreds of people are set to celebrate Diwali in Northampton town centre this weekend.

The festival of lights will see a spectacular procession return to the streets of Northampton, as well as family activities, music, food and more.

Here is everything you need to know about the event.

The procession map for 2022. Photo: BID

Most Popular

Where?

The event will take place in Northampton town centre with most of the activities centred around the Market Square.

When?

Celebrations will be held on Saturday October 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full schedule for the day

-1pm - 4pm: Traditional cultural game karom, arts and crafts, henna painting, saree dressing, exhibitions by local community groups and performances from members of Northampton community groups.

-4pm: Music with Mark Dean of Inspiration FM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

-4pm-4:30pm: Welcome dignitaries and candle lighting by dignitaries.

-4:30pm-5:30pm: Performances by young people.

-5:30pm: Preparation for Diwali procession.

-6pm-7pm: Diwali Procession with Diwali lanterns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

-7pm-8pm: Raj Tilak – Welcoming back of Lord Ram Short speeches by dignitaries. Diwali Lights switch on: Switching on of the lights to mark the celebration of the festival of lights.

Following the light switch on there will be bhangra music. There will also be stalls selling cultural food and drinks and community stalls in the Market Square all day.