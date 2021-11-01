Diwali 2021: Stunning pictures from celebrations that lit up Northampton town centre

Northampton town centre was lit up once again by family entertainment, delicious food and a lantern procession to mark Diwali this weekend.

After last year's annual celebrations were forced to 'go virtual' by the Covid-19 pandemic, the event came back bigger and better on Saturday (October 30).

The activities, organised by the Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation with support from West Northamptonshire Council, included food and community stalls on the Market Square from 10am marking the start of the five-day festival.

There was also family-friendly activities such as henna painting, Karom board game and sari dressing, with performances, music and stage entertainment.

The much-anticipated lantern procession also hit the streets again from 6pm on the Market Square, with two pedal-powered puppets of Harminder the elephant and Shanti the giant bird leading the way.

Below are stunning pictures of the procession, captured by Kirsty Edmonds.

1. Diwali 2021 Celebrations held in Northampton town centre on Saturday (October 30). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

2. Diwali 2021 Celebrations held in Northampton town centre on Saturday (October 30). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

3. Diwali 2021 Celebrations held in Northampton town centre on Saturday (October 30). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

4. Diwali 2021 Celebrations held in Northampton town centre on Saturday (October 30). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales