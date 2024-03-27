‘Dinosaurs in the Park’ set to stomp into Northampton this summer

The family event will take place during the long school holidays
By Harry Featherston
Published 27th Mar 2024, 14:43 GMT
Delapre Abbey will be hosting ‘Dinosaurs in the Park’, an immersive dinosaur-themed family experience, this summer.

The historic abbey’s grounds will feature 40 life-size animatronic dinosaurs that can move their heads, jaws, and claws, and will even growl at visitors, from August 16 to September 1

There will be talks by award-winning palaeontologist and presenter Dean Lomax, where he will tell stories about his work with dinosaurs and display some of his huge fossil collection. Kids can even create their own dinosaur at the ‘Designosaur Studio’.

    Families had tons of fun with the dinosaurs at Delapre Abbey when the event last came to town in 2022.Families had tons of fun with the dinosaurs at Delapre Abbey when the event last came to town in 2022.
    Among a range of other attractions are the ‘Dinosaur Dentist’, where visitors can get up close and personal with a T Rex’s fearsome teeth, and a dinosaur-themed soft play area for under 3s.

    The event previously took place at Delapre Abbey in 2022 and it was a hit with families.

    Tickets cost £11 per person (under 3s enter for free) and can be booked online at dinosaursinthepark.co.uk.

