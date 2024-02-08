Date confirmed for Northampton Balloon Festival 2024 after iconic event made its return last year
A date has been confirmed for the 2024 Northampton Balloon Festival, after the iconic event made its return last year following a hiatus lasting more than a decade.
The event will take place at The Racecourse on Friday August 16, Saturday August 17 and Sunday August 18. Gates will open at midday and the event will end at 11pm (with last entry at 10pm) on all three of the days.
Organisers say it is now “full steam ahead with the planning of this amazing event”, which they anticipate will see 20,000 visitors across the weekend.
Many entertainers and aspects of the festival have already been confirmed.
Entertainers already confirmed
- Stunt World International
- Bolddog FMX Motorbikes
- Civil War Camp & Enactment
- Jump Dogs Parachute Team
- Flotsam the Fool’s Circus Workshops
- The Vikings' immersive journey into the Early Middle Ages, with skirmish display
What else is happening at the event?
- Hot air balloon flights (weather dependent)
- Fireworks (Sunday Only)
- Hot air balloon night glow
- Punch & Judy
- Circus workshop
- Face Painting
- Funfair
- Craft marquee
- Trade stalls
- Festival food
- Licensed bars
- And “so much more”, according to organisers
Organisers are also on the lookout for sponsors to help make the event a “soaring success”. Any businesses who want to be part of the festival, by way of advertising, are asked to email: [email protected].
Northampton Balloon Festival relaunched in 2023 after a 14-year hiatus. The festival was held at The Racecourse from 1989 to 2008, before it moved to Billing Aquadrome for a number of years. It was then rebranded as the Northampton Town Festival, but Show Time Events Group took over the running of the event and relaunched it last year, with the ambition to reintroduce the event as a major contender in the ballooning and events calendar once again.
Although some concerns were raised around the traffic management and queues last year, the general feeling was one of excitement to see an iconic Northampton event return. Our reporter attended the 2023 event and said you could tell “so much attention to detail had been put into the organisation”.
Keep up to date with the latest news about the event by following the ‘Northampton Balloon Festival’ Facebook page.