CONFIRMED: Iconic Northampton Balloon Festival set to RETURN to popular park this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The iconic Northampton Balloon Festival is set to return to popular park this summer – here’s when.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northampton Balloon Festival has confirmed it will be returning to The Racecourse this year.

The iconic event returned to The Racecourse in 2023 after a 14-year absence from the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers have confirmed the festival will take place again this August over three days, with the following opening times:

Chronicle & Echo readers took some stunning photos of hot air balloons taking to the skies above Northampton over the festival weekend in 2024 (August 16 - 18). Photo: Liam Menzies

Friday, August 15: 12pm – 10.30pm

Saturday, August 16: 12pm – 10.30pm

Sunday, August 17: 12pm – 10.30pm

A festival spokesman said: “We’re returning to the Racecourse in 2025, the much-loved nostalgic festival will once again be filling the skies with balloons!

“Watch the skies transform with colourful hot air balloons, showcasing the grace of skilled balloonists. Enjoy live arena entertainment, a vibrant funfair for all ages, and a thrilling circus workshop. Experience the majesty of birds of prey, explore trade stalls, and indulge in a hot air balloon glow at sunset, followed by dazzling fireworks. Delight your taste buds with a diverse range of festival food and drinks.

“Don’t miss this magical celebration that promises unforgettable moments for the whole family. Join us in Northampton for a weekend of high-flying joy!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The full line-up will be available in due course. Keep an eye on social media for updates on what’s new for 2025.”

The spokesman said the organisers are “working on securing balloons as we speak”.

Last year featured shapes including as Bertie Bassetts, Barclays Bank, Aston Martin, Maps, Casserole Dish, Babybel, Train, Forklift, Ikea, and Alien.

All catering, bars, slush, sweets, inflatables, and ice cream stalls are already booked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the festival are on sale now, starting at £3.25 per day, with free entry for children under one metre tall.

Last year, thousands flocked to The Racecourse to enjoy the festivities. The weather was onside, allowing hot air balloons to take to the skies – creating stunning views across Northampton and beyond.