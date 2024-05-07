Charities join Go Ape for the launch of their new Salcey Forest location

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last month Go Ape invited local charities Peak Empower and Youth Engagement, as well as local community members for the official launch of their brand-new location. Salcey Forest is the 37th location in the Go Ape family tree and has two exciting high ropes experiences which are perfect for everyone over 1m tall.

Peak Empower and Youth Engagement facilitate positive activities and adventurous trips to improve well-being, confidence, and self-esteem in young people, particularly supporting those who are isolated or marginalised.

South Northants Youth Engagement Trustee and Brackley Mayor, Councillor Sue Sharps, said, “SNYE is a volunteer led youth charity, which provides youth clubs, projects and events for children and young people in their local communities. The Go Ape launch was a brilliant day for our Youth Council members from Towcester and Brackley, hosted at their beautiful new Salcey Forest location.

Group of adventurers by Go Ape Salcey Forest Ape

Thrills and skills were provided by their excellent team who supported our young people throughout their adventurous experiences. Everyone had great fun and learnt a lot about working together as a team as they conquered the tree tops. They all look forward to returning soon to experience it all over again!”

Go Ape Salcey Forest Site Manager, Callum O’Connell, said, “A lot of hard work has gone in to creating Go Ape Salcey Forest and it is fantastic to be able to share our adventures with the wider community of Northamptonshire and the Midlands.

The official launch day truly showed off Salcey Forest, and everyone had a great time on their adventures, especially the youth groups. Local officials, including the Northampton Deputy Mayor, Councillor Paul Joyce, and his family also attended to cut the ribbon, show their support and even experience an adventure in the tree tops for themselves.

Salcey Forest has so much to keep the whole family entertained! There are play parks, picturesque and accessible footpaths, bike trails and the onsite café to refuel after your day of adventure.”

Girl on Go Ape Treetop Adventure Plus experience

Go Ape Salcey Forest Adventures

Treetop Adventure is an hour of action-packed high ropes fun for everyone over 1m tall. Comprising three loops, the initial low loop empowers participants to bolster their confidence. Loops two and three, suspended high in the canopy, feature tree-to-tree crossings and obstacles, finishing with the super-fast, super-exciting zip wire.

Suitable For: Families with children over 1m tall

For those looking to level up, Treetop Adventure Plus isn't just an experience; it's a thrilling step up from Treetop Adventure. Meticulously designed for young adventurers (over 6 years and 1.2m tall), it's one of Go Ape’s first standalone Treetop Adventure Plus courses, separate from Treetop Adventure.