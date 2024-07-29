Burlesque squad rocks and rolls all night raising £1375 for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The CLICK Arts Foundation Burlesque Squad held a 5 hour Burlesque-a-thon at the St Crispin Community Centre on Friday, raising £1375 for their charity which gives grants to grassroots arts projects that promote wellbeing, accessibility and inclusivity.

The Burlesque-a-thon consisted of 6 different routines – 2 were child friendly so families could join in and show their support and 1 drew inspiration from “Magic Mike” so men would know they were also welcome to participate.

The whole event ran as a “taster” so that anyone who was curious about the classes run at the St Crispin Community Centre on Wednesday evenings, could pop down and give it a go. Lorraine and Lee Lewis from The Lewis Foundation kept the dancers going with their pop-up Coffee Shop – and even broke out a few moves themselves; and Arun Shergill from Raur Clothing was also in attendance as Raur and CLICK will be working on a body confidence collaboration.

Founder of CLICK, and Squad instructor, Dr Audrey Tang said “Burlesque is not just about the physical benefits of low impact exercise. It is space where you are accepted for who you are, and the nature of the dance style reminds us that touch, intimacy and sensuality are part of holistic health.” The wellbeing benefits were discussed on BBC Radio Northampton with presenters Jake and Graham learning a couple of moves with Audrey ahead of the event (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0j7sncl from 1.44) , and the way that CLICK’s Burlesque “sisterhood” offers a place for connectivity, support and empowerment was featured on the BBC News (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cxe211ev1r9o?fbclid=IwY2xjawETK4VleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHSZX6lqypLlED1P7nMJxs2ZZisNJDlallRbsgTF2pbZqlYWkU1Pi1FstVw_aem_60C2Vbd3sY5DSHNmxS158w). “The arts, whether watching or joining in, bring so many more therapeutic benefits than people realise.” Audrey adds.

Posing at the end of the 'Magic Mike' style dance- 'I guess that's why they call it the Blues'

Sarah Whalley, another member of the Burlesque Squad said, “The child-friendly part was also a great opportunity for children to come and see what their mums do – outside of parenting. They got to have fun learning the dances with us, which is great for their own sense of co-ordination, confidence and teamwork.”

Trustee Abigail Barclay added “It is important to us that we demonstrate in our own fundraising the sort of values we look for in applications – and we are delighted to have raised so much, as £1375 can fund a whole community arts project.” Amongst the local projects funded by CLICK are the “Silent Disco Den” (a marquee) for The Good Times Project; the “Rita Ranger Show” by LOL Theatre, and the “start-up” of the Language School for the Albanian Cultural Association.

The CLICK squad have previously featured in wellbeing workshops such as The Age of Love Cafes, run in collaboration with Professor Sharron Hinchliff of The University of Sheffield (featured in the United Nations State of the World Population Report 2024 https://www.un-ilibrary.org/content/books/9789213589526 p118 as a way to encourage more conversations about sex and wellbeing across the lifespan). They will be stepping out again for World Suicide Prevention Day with an event at The Place in Bedford on September 12th, working with a number of Northamptonshire based artists who promote mental health through their work – including Velvet Engine, Amii Dawes, and Kezzabelle Ambler – as well as spotlighting the advice and support from the NHFT Suicide Prevention Team.

“The arts are a great way to emphasise important societal messages,” says Audrey, “But, more than that they can offer escapism for an audience; a character which resonates can bring strength at that much needed moment, and getting involved yourself enables informal self-expression. Plus, the regularity of classes, rehearsals or workshops can help combat loneliness – it is no wonder Social Prescribing is part of improving wellbeing.”

Dancing to Walking in Memphis

Squad dancer, Susan McHale adds “I am so proud to be part of incredible events like this with the burlesque squad. This group of women have supported me through a lot and dancing with them is a privilege. Raising money for CLICK in such a fun way was fantastic and worth all the aches and pains afterwards.”