Budget shop in Northampton town centre to host fun day this weekend

The fun will commence at 10am where there will be £200 of vouchers to giveaway and £200 will also be donated to the Restore Northampton foodbank.

Poundstretcher in Gold Street is set to host a fun day on Saturday (October 9) to mark the official opening of the store earlier this year.

Poundstretcher’s entertainer, Ian Gee, said: “We'll be having a fantastic family fun filled day, so come on down for your chance to be the star of the show and take away some great prizes!”

The Property and Legal Director, Gerry Loughran, said: “Our newly open store offers the people of Northampton with lots of fantastic branded products, all at bargain prices, and look forward to opening another 50 stores over the coming months, creating over 1,000 jobs.

"We are expecting massive queues for our opening day, so come early to catch the bargains.”