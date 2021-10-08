Budget shop in Northampton town centre to host fun day this weekend
£200 will be given away to Northampton foodbank
Poundstretcher in Gold Street is set to host a fun day on Saturday (October 9) to mark the official opening of the store earlier this year.
The fun will commence at 10am where there will be £200 of vouchers to giveaway and £200 will also be donated to the Restore Northampton foodbank.
Poundstretcher’s entertainer, Ian Gee, said: “We'll be having a fantastic family fun filled day, so come on down for your chance to be the star of the show and take away some great prizes!”
The Property and Legal Director, Gerry Loughran, said: “Our newly open store offers the people of Northampton with lots of fantastic branded products, all at bargain prices, and look forward to opening another 50 stores over the coming months, creating over 1,000 jobs.
"We are expecting massive queues for our opening day, so come early to catch the bargains.”
Loo Loo Rose, Marketing Manager, said: “We absolutely love putting on fun days for our customers Poundstretcher. Our entertainer Ian is wonderful and always puts on a fantastic event. The best thing about our fun days is that everyone is welcome, anyone can join in and it’s all absolutely free to enjoy! Come and be entertained!”