Brand new Poundstretcher store will open in Northampton this week

A new Poundstretcher store will open its doors in Northampton town centre this week.

The store will officially open for trading at 10am on Saturday (July 3) in Gold Street in the place of the former Poundland, which closed down earlier this year after the business did not extend its lease.

Executive chairman at Poundstretcher, Nadir Lalani, said: “We are pleased to be opening a brand new store to the people of Northampton with lots of fantastic branded products, all at bargain prices, and look forward to opening even more stores over the coming months.

"Our team is working hard to deliver an outstanding shopping experience, great service, and an enjoyable retail environment for all our new customers.”

The store will be celebrating their grand opening with music, giving away £250 worth of vouchers to customers on the day and donating £200 to the Weston Favell Foodbank.

Poundstretcher stocks a variety of homeware products, toiletries, household essentials, confectionary and drinks.

New members of staff are currently being recruited to join the store's team and current staff are working to ensure all Covid-19 government guidelines are adhered to.