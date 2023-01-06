Around 500 bikers set to take part as ‘Chilly Willy’ charity motorcycle ride returns to Northampton for 2023
More than £5,000 was raised at the 2022 event
A popular charity motorcycle ride will return to Northampton this weekend.
‘Chilly Willy’ has been a part of the Northamptonshire Biking Community’s calendar for six years.
Last year more than 600 bikers attended and £5,137 was raised for Northamptonshire and Warwickshire Air Ambulance.
This year, the organising team hopes to raise a similar figure and is expecting around 500 riders to attend the event, which starts from the newly taken over Sycamore Cafe at Billing Garden Village on Sunday (January 8).
One of the organisers David Purvey said: “The event has grown exponentially in terms of attendees and exposure.
“It is the biker community that is doing it on behalf of the Air Ambulance but the message is that the Air Ambulance is for people from all walks of life and how important it is.
“It is also a good social event. It is a procession and I will do a riders briefing beforehand where I will tell everyone to enjoy the spirit of the event.
“There will be trikes, old classic bikes, new sport bikes, just a real raft of the biking community and family and friends will be there to enjoy the spectacle.
“We are proud to run the event and thanks goes to the land owners and the new owners of the cafe.”
The charity will also be in attendance with a pop up stall and collection buckets.
Bikers are asked to arrive at Billing Garden Village at 10am on Sunday. The ride, which follows a figure of eight route towards Bedford before coming back, will begin at midday, sharp.