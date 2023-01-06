A popular charity motorcycle ride will return to Northampton this weekend.

‘Chilly Willy’ has been a part of the Northamptonshire Biking Community’s calendar for six years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year more than 600 bikers attended and £5,137 was raised for Northamptonshire and Warwickshire Air Ambulance.

Chilly Willy 2022.

Most Popular

This year, the organising team hopes to raise a similar figure and is expecting around 500 riders to attend the event, which starts from the newly taken over Sycamore Cafe at Billing Garden Village on Sunday (January 8).

One of the organisers David Purvey said: “The event has grown exponentially in terms of attendees and exposure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is the biker community that is doing it on behalf of the Air Ambulance but the message is that the Air Ambulance is for people from all walks of life and how important it is.

“It is also a good social event. It is a procession and I will do a riders briefing beforehand where I will tell everyone to enjoy the spirit of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be trikes, old classic bikes, new sport bikes, just a real raft of the biking community and family and friends will be there to enjoy the spectacle.

“We are proud to run the event and thanks goes to the land owners and the new owners of the cafe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity will also be in attendance with a pop up stall and collection buckets.