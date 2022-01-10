16 pictures from the 2022 'Chilly Willy' charity motorcycle ride in Northampton

Every year, bikers from all over the county are invited to a motorcycle ride to kick off the new year by raising money for the Northamptonshire and Warwickshire Air Ambulance service.

The annual Chilly Willy Motorcycle charity ride - now in its ninth year - went ahead on January 9, 2022 starting from the All Seasons Cafe in the Billing Garden Village.

The route is a figure-of-eight that runs down to the outskirts of Bedford, over to Sherrington, through Olney up to Wollaston and back to the All Seasons Cafe.

Organser, Nick Ingram, said: "The organisers of the Chilly Willy Charity Ride in aid of the Air Ambulance would like to thank all the bikers who took part.

"We are also grateful to the spectators who came along or waved at us en route, and Billing Garden Centre and the All Seasons Cafe staff.

"Over 600 bikes came along and joined in for the ride and over five thousand pounds in donations was collected by the air ambulance volunteers. We look forward to running the event again next year."

It what was possibly the largest and most successful event yet, more than 600 bikes attended the event and £5,137 was raised for the Air Ambulance service.

Here are 16 photographs from the 'Chilly Willy' charity motorcycle ride:

1. The annual Chilly Willy Charity Motorcycle Ride on January 9, 2022 at the All Seasons Cafe in the Billing Garden Village. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

2. The annual Chilly Willy Charity Motorcycle Ride on January 9, 2022 at the All Seasons Cafe in the Billing Garden Village. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

3. The annual Chilly Willy Charity Motorcycle Ride on January 9, 2022 at the All Seasons Cafe in the Billing Garden Village. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

4. The annual Chilly Willy Charity Motorcycle Ride on January 9, 2022 at the All Seasons Cafe in the Billing Garden Village. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales