Appeal launches to send brothers compete at International Taekwondo World Games

Brothers Elliott and Leighton have had a passion for Taekwon-Do since they began the sport at ages 6 and 4, Leighton trains and Elliott teaches at Amity Taekwon-do club in Kettering, set up by Elliott in 2019.

Elliott also trains at HSTS Taekwon-Do each week under Master Horan. They have both competed in several National, European and World Championships receiving many medals both as junior and adult competitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recently they competed at the World Championships in Holland 2022, with Leighton winning a Silver Medal in Adult 3rd Degree Patterns and Elliott winning bronze in Adult 4th Degree Patterns and Gold in -58kg Sparring, taking home the World Champion Title.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Please help Elliott & Leighton compete in Korea

Most Popular

Both have qualified to represent team UK by ranking 1st and 2nd in their respective categories however this event is partially funded and will cost them over £2000 each so any donation big or small would be greatly appreciated.