News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Appeal launches to send brothers compete at International Taekwondo World Games

Please donate what you can to help towards my partner Elliott and his brother Leighton’s travel to compete at the ITF Taekwon-Do World Games in Korea - September 2023!
By Martin LittlemoreContributor
Published 30th Aug 2023, 09:54 BST- 1 min read

Brothers Elliott and Leighton have had a passion for Taekwon-Do since they began the sport at ages 6 and 4, Leighton trains and Elliott teaches at Amity Taekwon-do club in Kettering, set up by Elliott in 2019.

Elliott also trains at HSTS Taekwon-Do each week under Master Horan. They have both competed in several National, European and World Championships receiving many medals both as junior and adult competitors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Most recently they competed at the World Championships in Holland 2022, with Leighton winning a Silver Medal in Adult 3rd Degree Patterns and Elliott winning bronze in Adult 4th Degree Patterns and Gold in -58kg Sparring, taking home the World Champion Title.

Please help Elliott & Leighton compete in KoreaPlease help Elliott & Leighton compete in Korea
Please help Elliott & Leighton compete in Korea
Most Popular

    Both have qualified to represent team UK by ranking 1st and 2nd in their respective categories however this event is partially funded and will cost them over £2000 each so any donation big or small would be greatly appreciated.

    Gofundme.com Lauren Cousins