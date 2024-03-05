Several parades, multiple festivals and more are set to take place in Northampton town centre in 2024.

There really is something for everyone – and best of all, most of the events are completely free to attend.

To help you plan your year ahead, and the give you something to look forward to, Northampton Town Council has rounded-up a complete list of all the events in 2024.

Take a look through the pictures below that provide more details on all the events coming up in Northampton in 2024.

Key events coming up in Northampton town centre in 2024 There is plenty going on this year...

Laforey Parade 80th anniversary The 80th anniversary memorial parade for HMS Laforey - a World War Two ship adopted by the people of Northampton which was then sunk on March 30, 1944 - will take place on March 24, 2024. The local Sea Cadet unit is named in honour of this ship. Photo: Anthony Johnson

Bands in the Park Bands in the Park will take place from April 7, 2024 to September 29, 2024 at the Bandstand in Abington Park. Performances will take place every Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday from 2pm - 5pm. The schedule will be announced on the town council website in due course. Photo: NTC

St George's Day celebrations St George's Day celebrations will take place in the Guildhall courtyard on April 20, 2024, from 11am until 2pm. There will be a circus workshop, face painting, a giant fire-breathing Dragon and St George himself, as well as much more. Photo: Festive Road