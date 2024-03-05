All the key events coming up in Northampton in 2024 including Christmas lights, Bonfire Night, Pride and Balloon Festival

There is a lot going on in the town centre this year
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 5th Mar 2024, 12:25 GMT

Several parades, multiple festivals and more are set to take place in Northampton town centre in 2024.

There really is something for everyone – and best of all, most of the events are completely free to attend.

To help you plan your year ahead, and the give you something to look forward to, Northampton Town Council has rounded-up a complete list of all the events in 2024.

Take a look through the pictures below that provide more details on all the events coming up in Northampton in 2024.

If you want more inspiration for events and things to do in 2024, take a look at our wider events round-up here.

There is plenty going on this year...

1. Key events coming up in Northampton town centre in 2024

There is plenty going on this year... Photo: NTC

Photo Sales
The 80th anniversary memorial parade for HMS Laforey - a World War Two ship adopted by the people of Northampton which was then sunk on March 30, 1944 - will take place on March 24, 2024. The local Sea Cadet unit is named in honour of this ship.

2. Laforey Parade 80th anniversary

The 80th anniversary memorial parade for HMS Laforey - a World War Two ship adopted by the people of Northampton which was then sunk on March 30, 1944 - will take place on March 24, 2024. The local Sea Cadet unit is named in honour of this ship. Photo: Anthony Johnson

Photo Sales
Bands in the Park will take place from April 7, 2024 to September 29, 2024 at the Bandstand in Abington Park. Performances will take place every Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday from 2pm - 5pm. The schedule will be announced on the town council website in due course.

3. Bands in the Park

Bands in the Park will take place from April 7, 2024 to September 29, 2024 at the Bandstand in Abington Park. Performances will take place every Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday from 2pm - 5pm. The schedule will be announced on the town council website in due course. Photo: NTC

Photo Sales
St George's Day celebrations will take place in the Guildhall courtyard on April 20, 2024, from 11am until 2pm. There will be a circus workshop, face painting, a giant fire-breathing Dragon and St George himself, as well as much more.

4. St George's Day celebrations

St George's Day celebrations will take place in the Guildhall courtyard on April 20, 2024, from 11am until 2pm. There will be a circus workshop, face painting, a giant fire-breathing Dragon and St George himself, as well as much more. Photo: Festive Road

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton