21 exciting events and things to look forward to in Northampton in 2024

3 . Crick Boat Show

The 2024 Crick Boat Show is scheduled to take place between May 25 and 27, with an exclusive ‘Trade and Preview Day’ on Friday, May 24.The canal world’s biggest marketplace, showcasing the inland waterways industry with more than 200 exhibitors, promises a day out with more than 30 new boats to view and is expected to attract more than 26,000 visitors. Photo: LG