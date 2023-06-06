From a food festival, to a dog festival – there is something for everyone

After a mild couple of days, temperatures are set to soar in Northamptonshire over this coming weekend.

The Met Office is predicting that Northampton will see highs of 25C on Saturday (June 10) and highs of 24C on Sunday (June 11). Kettering is set to reach 24C on both days.

As the weekend is set to be a scorcher, you might be hoping to spend a good chunk of it outside, and – thankfully – there are a lot of outdoor events lined up across the county this weekend. From a food festival, to a dog festival, there is something for everyone, including your four-legged friends.

Here are nine events happening in Northamptonshire this weekend, which you can enjoy while basking in sunshine.

If you are hosting an outdoor, public event this weekend, which is not already in this round-up, please email [email protected]

1 . Outdoor events in Northamptonshire this weekend As temperatures are set to soar this weekend, there is plenty to do outdoors across the county... Photo: NW Photo Sales

2 . Corby Pride Taking place on Saturday (June 10), the event is the first of its kind for the town. The day begins at midday with a parade, a predominantly walking parade, starting at The Corby Cube in the town centre and making its way to Coronation Park. At Coronation Park, visitors will be treated to a festival ground featuring an array of stalls as well as performances. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Woof Fest Hosted by Chester House Estate in Wellingborough, Woof Fest will see dog trainer talks, Flyball demonstrations, an artisan market and a Puppuccino stand. Taking place on Saturday (June 10), 10am - 4pm, the festival is in partnership with The Canine Cottage. There will also be a "fun" dog show from 11am - 3pm, where dogs can enter as many categories as they like, including Waggiest Tail, Best Rescue and Golden Oldie (+7 years). Photo: Canine Cottage Photo Sales

4 . Northampton Carnival 2023 The annual carnival in Northampton town centre is back on Saturday (June 10). Activities begin at midday at The Racecourse with a funfair, a wide variety of food, a range of arts, crafts, charity and information stalls. The parade will set off from the park at 2pm with costumes and eye-catching floats proceeding down Kettering Road through the town centre up Abington Street then returning via Wellingborough Road back to the park around 4.30pm. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales