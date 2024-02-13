9 family activities in counties close to Northamptonshire where half term will already be over

Half term for Northamptonshire children takes place on the week beginning February 19.

However, many kids in neighbouring counties will return to school on February 19 after being off on the week beginning February 12.

Subsequently, this means family attractions and activities in place like Buckinghamshire and Warwickshire, will all be quieter next week. And they are all not too far away from Northamptonshire, if you want to take your kids somewhere that might not be quite as rammed.

If you’re not keen on travelling, here is a round-up of activities on in Northamptonshire during half term.

If you are happy to travel… below is a list of family activities and attractions in neighbouring counties, which might be quieter during Northamptonshire’s half term.

Bletchley Park, Buckinghamshire An educational, but very interesting day out for all the family, especially if your little ones love history. Bletchley Park offers family activities around the attraction including 'top secret' mission packs with puzzles to complete around the park. Find out more and book tickets on the Bletchley Park website.

Hogshaw Farm, Buckinghamshire Up to February 25, the farm near Bicester, is hosting half term animal encounters. This will include meeting larger residents and newest arrivals, as well as feeding lambs. Visitors will also get the chance to meet Shepherd Rob who will introduce you to his flock and share insights about the lambing season. Book tickets on hogshawfarm.co.uk.

The Wave, Coventry One for the adrenaline junkies. The Wave in Coventry has six slides, a lazy river and a wave pool, which is sure to keep active kids happy for a few hours. Tickets can be booked on thewavecoventry.com to avoid disappointment.