11 things to do in Northampton and beyond to keep the kids entertained during February half term

2 . February half term fun at Delapre Abbey

The historic abbey will reopen from Sunday February 18 to Sunday February 25, with a range of family fun activities like a quiz trail, storytelling and a balloon room. This half term the abbey is celebrating all things that fly. Bring your kite to fly on the battlefield, take part in a balloon hunt round the house, take part in the paper aeroplane challenge, wade through a room of balloons… Look out for the balloon arch round our entrance door to help you find the way. Quiz trail sheets will be £1.50 on the door, no booking required. A general admission ticket if £5 per adult. Under 18s go free. Photo: Delapre Abbey