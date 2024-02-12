From feeding lambs, to pretending to be a pirate, there is plenty of activities on in Northampton and beyond this half term to keep the kids entertained.
Whether you have multiple little ones to amuse for seven days, or just one for a couple of days, there is something for everyone – and something for all budgets.
Here are 11 things to do in Northampton and beyond to keep the kids entertained during February half term.
2. February half term fun at Delapre Abbey
The historic abbey will reopen from Sunday February 18 to Sunday February 25, with a range of family fun activities like a quiz trail, storytelling and a balloon room.
This half term the abbey is celebrating all things that fly. Bring your kite to fly on the battlefield, take part in a balloon hunt round the house, take part in the paper aeroplane challenge, wade through a room of balloons… Look out for the balloon arch round our entrance door to help you find the way.
Quiz trail sheets will be £1.50 on the door, no booking required.
3. Kids February Half Term Party
Cogenhoe and Whiston Village Hall is hosting a half term party for all.
On Friday February 23, there will be a bouncy castle, games, a disco and lunch. Tickets are priced at £5 per child and £1 per adult. Children must be supervised.
4. Half term crafts
Hunsbury Library will host a half term crafts and family learning event on Thursday February 22 from 10am. The event promises fun, engaging crafts for children with from Family Learning. The event is free for children aged four to eight. Email [email protected] to book your space. Photo: Google