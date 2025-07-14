52 pictures of hundreds of runners, joggers and walkers taking part in Race for Life in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 14th Jul 2025, 14:49 BST
Hundreds of runners, joggers and walkers took part in Race for Life events in Northampton over the weekend.

The national event took over Abington Park on Saturday July 12 and Sunday July 13 with five events events across the two days.

The events encourage runners, joggers and walkers to complete races to race money for Cancer Research UK.

Traditional five kilometre and ten kilometre races took place on Sunday morning and participants lapped up the atmosphere and warm weather around the park.

Look through 52 pictures of the five and ten kilometre Race for Life events in Northampton below.

(Photos of the Pretty Muddy Kids race can be found here).

Hundreds of participants ran, jogged and walked around Abington Park on Sunday to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

1. Race for Life 5k and 10k events in Northampton

Hundreds of participants ran, jogged and walked around Abington Park on Sunday to raise money for Cancer Research UK. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Hundreds of participants ran, jogged and walked around Abington Park on Sunday to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

2. Race for Life 5k and 10k events in Northampton

Hundreds of participants ran, jogged and walked around Abington Park on Sunday to raise money for Cancer Research UK. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Hundreds of participants ran, jogged and walked around Abington Park on Sunday to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

3. Race for Life 5k and 10k events in Northampton

Hundreds of participants ran, jogged and walked around Abington Park on Sunday to raise money for Cancer Research UK. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Hundreds of participants ran, jogged and walked around Abington Park on Sunday to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

4. Race for Life 5k and 10k events in Northampton

Hundreds of participants ran, jogged and walked around Abington Park on Sunday to raise money for Cancer Research UK. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

