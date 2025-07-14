All fun and smiles in 16 pictures of Pretty Muddy Kids 2025 in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 14th Jul 2025, 11:49 BST
Dozens of children took part in a muddy five kilometre obstacle course in Northampton over the weekend.

Race for Life took over Abington Park on Saturday July 12 and Sunday July 13 with five events events across the two days.

The events encourage runners, joggers and walkers to complete races to race money for Cancer Research UK.

Pretty Muddy Kids took place on Saturday morning and participants climbed, crawled and slid around the course, getting very muddy in the process. Although there was loads of fun and smiles on display!

Take a look at 16 pictures below of Pretty Muddy Kids 2025 in Northampton.

(Photos of the 10 kilometre and five kilometre races will be published on the Chronicle & Echo website later today).

Children were all smiles on Saturday July 12 when they took part in the Race for Life, five kilometre obstacle course in Abington Park, Northampton.

1. Pretty Muddy Kids 2025

Children were all smiles on Saturday July 12 when they took part in the Race for Life, five kilometre obstacle course in Abington Park, Northampton. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Children were all smiles on Saturday July 12 when they took part in the Race for Life, five kilometre obstacle course in Abington Park, Northampton.

2. Pretty Muddy Kids 2025

Children were all smiles on Saturday July 12 when they took part in the Race for Life, five kilometre obstacle course in Abington Park, Northampton. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Children were all smiles on Saturday July 12 when they took part in the Race for Life, five kilometre obstacle course in Abington Park, Northampton.

3. Pretty Muddy Kids 2025

Children were all smiles on Saturday July 12 when they took part in the Race for Life, five kilometre obstacle course in Abington Park, Northampton. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Children were all smiles on Saturday July 12 when they took part in the Race for Life, five kilometre obstacle course in Abington Park, Northampton.

4. Pretty Muddy Kids 2025

Children were all smiles on Saturday July 12 when they took part in the Race for Life, five kilometre obstacle course in Abington Park, Northampton. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonCancer Research UK
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice