In pictures: Hundreds of people take part in Race for Life's Pretty Muddy in Northampton

More than £167,000 was raised by participants in Northampton across the weekend
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 31st Jul 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 13:48 BST

Abington Park saw a sea of pink over the weekend as Race For Life took over the town.

On Saturday (July 29), hundreds of participants took part in Pretty Muddy, which is a five kilometre obstacle course covered in mud, as well as Pretty Muddy Kids.

Sunday (July 30), saw the more traditional races of three, five and 10 kilometre distance.

Over the different events during the weekend, more than 1,900 people took part and when the last people set off, £167,000 had been raised by Northampton participants alone.

Below are photos from Saturday’s Race for Life events in Northampton – can you spot anyone you know?

Check out our other gallery from Sunday’s events.

