35 Christmas markets and craft fairs taking place in and around Northampton in 2024

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 9th Oct 2024, 13:37 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 13:45 BST
It might still seem like a long way off, but Christmas will be here before we know it.

And now might be a good time to start getting organised ahead of the big day – or at least start thinking about getting organised!

Whether you visit festive fairs to get yourself in the Christmas spirit or to find gift inspiration, they are a great way to support local businesses and creators, and we have plenty on offer in and around Northampton.

Below are details on 35 Christmas markets and events taking place in and around Northampton in 2024.

If you’re hosting a Christmas market that is not included below, please email [email protected].

There are lots of Christmas markets happening around Northampton in 2024...

1. Christmas markets in Northampton 2024

There are lots of Christmas markets happening around Northampton in 2024... Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
The Duston Parish Council Christmas market will take place on Saturday November 30 at Duston Community Centre. The festivities will take place between 11am and 3pm. Organisers say visitors will be able to "explore festive stalls brimming with unique gifts and enjoy delicious seasonal treats".

2. Duston Parish Council Christmas Market

The Duston Parish Council Christmas market will take place on Saturday November 30 at Duston Community Centre. The festivities will take place between 11am and 3pm. Organisers say visitors will be able to "explore festive stalls brimming with unique gifts and enjoy delicious seasonal treats". Photo: Duston Parish Council

Photo Sales
Duston Village Bakery will host its annual Christmas Market on Thursday November 21 between 6pm and 9pm. There will be more 20 local craft and food stalls on offer. More information to follow.

3. Duston Village Bakery

Duston Village Bakery will host its annual Christmas Market on Thursday November 21 between 6pm and 9pm. There will be more 20 local craft and food stalls on offer. More information to follow. Photo: Facebook/Duston Village Bakery

Photo Sales
Delapre's Christmas Fair will return on Saturday November 23 and Sunday November 24. There will be a host of stallholders and entertainers. Last year saw "thousands flocking to the abbey". More information will be released soon.

4. Delapre Abbey’s Christmas Fair

Delapre's Christmas Fair will return on Saturday November 23 and Sunday November 24. There will be a host of stallholders and entertainers. Last year saw "thousands flocking to the abbey". More information will be released soon. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice