33 pictures of Northampton's eleventh annual Chilly Willy ride as hundreds of motorcyclists attend

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Published 13th Jan 2025, 14:33 GMT
Hundreds of motorcyclists attended Northampton’s eleventh annual Chilly Willy ride over the weekend, to raise money for the Air Ambulance.

Chilly Willy takes place every January in Northampton and sees the motorcycling community come together for a countryside ride and to raise money for the Air Ambulance.

In its eleventh year, the ride started from Northampton Active in Bedford Road on Sunday (January 12) and saw around 600 riders take part. Riders came from all over the country to take part and racing legend Steve Parrish was even on hand to officially start the ride.

More than £8,000 was raised last year and organisers say an final figure from this year’s event will be announced later this week.

Take a look at the pictures below of 2025’s Chilly Willy ride in Northampton.

