Motorcycle legend Steve Parrish joins Northampton's Chilly Willy charity ride for Air Ambulance

By Paul Nicholls
Contributor
Published 11th Dec 2024, 20:31 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 09:57 BST

A celebrity is starting something in Northampton.

Motorcycle racing legend Mr Steve Parrish will be coming to Northampton to take part in the annual Chilly Willy charity motorcycle ride in aid of the local Air Ambulance.

12th January 2025 will be the 11th annual motorcycle ride. This event started in 2013 and has only missed one year due to covid but every year it goes from strength to strength.

In 2024 over 800 motorcycles attended and raised over £8,000 on the day. It was a fantastic event.

Two wheel racing legend Steve ParrishTwo wheel racing legend Steve Parrish
2025 is set to see a record attendance of Northamptonshire's bikers and some from much futher afield.

The venue is Northampton Active, Bedford Road Northampton NN4 7AA (white water centre).

Anyone wishing to take part should arrive from 10am, Mr Steve Parrish will start the ride at 12 midday. The ride takes an hour before returning to Northampton Active around 1pm.

For more information or to donate, visit The Official Chilly Willy charity page on Facebook.

