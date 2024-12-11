Motorcycle legend Steve Parrish joins Northampton's Chilly Willy charity ride for Air Ambulance

A celebrity is starting something in Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorcycle racing legend Mr Steve Parrish will be coming to Northampton to take part in the annual Chilly Willy charity motorcycle ride in aid of the local Air Ambulance.

12th January 2025 will be the 11th annual motorcycle ride. This event started in 2013 and has only missed one year due to covid but every year it goes from strength to strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024 over 800 motorcycles attended and raised over £8,000 on the day. It was a fantastic event.

Two wheel racing legend Steve Parrish

2025 is set to see a record attendance of Northamptonshire's bikers and some from much futher afield.

The venue is Northampton Active, Bedford Road Northampton NN4 7AA (white water centre).

Anyone wishing to take part should arrive from 10am, Mr Steve Parrish will start the ride at 12 midday. The ride takes an hour before returning to Northampton Active around 1pm.

For more information or to donate, visit The Official Chilly Willy charity page on Facebook.