13 egg-cellent things to do in Northamptonshire to keep your kids entertained this Easter

Two weeks of keeping the kids entertained and stopping them from climbing the walls is often an almighty challenge for parents.
But there is plenty going on across Northamptonshire this April that is sure to tire the little ones out, or at least keep them entertained and happy for a couple of hours.
From Easter egg hunts, to a chocolate afternoon tea and a museum reopening, there is a wide variety of activities in the country’s calendar, and even a few that will keep the adults happy too.
Here are 13 things to do in Northamptonshire to keep the kids entertained this Easter...
1. Things to do in Northamptonshire this Easter
There are plenty of events and activities taking place in Northamptonshire this Easter. Photo: Delapre Abbey
2. Canons Ashby
The National Trust property is hosting an Easter egg hunt trail from April 5 to April 10.
Normal admission applies plus £3 per trail, which includes a trail map, pencil and chocolate egg, or vegan and free from chocolate egg.
The trail will take place from 10am to 4pm each day. Photo: Helena Avery-Clarke
3. Bite Street
If you want something a little less chocolate related, Bite Street will be on at the County Ground from April 6 to April 8.
A great chance to try some different street foods and a good evening out, especially if the sun is shining. Search ‘Bite Street’ to book tickets. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
4. Chocolate afternoon tea at Fawsley Hall
Available from April 1 to April 16, the chocolate afternoon tea is one for the kids and the adults.
The hotel’s website says: “What better way to celebrate Easter than with all things chocolate? Chocolate lovers will not want to miss out on this limited edition afternoon tea. A dark chocolate brownie, white chocolate pot and passion fruit with white chocolate cheesecake are just some of the treats to tuck in to.”
Visit Fawsley Hall’s website to book. Photo: JPI