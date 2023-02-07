From muddy walks in the park to creative workshops, there is something for all kids
With February half term just around the corner, it might be time to start planning what to do to keep the little ones entertained.
From parks to educational sessions, there is plenty to do for families in and around Northampton.
Below is a round up of 11 half term activities in and around Northampton.
Are you hosting a half term event, or do you know of another that is not included? Please email [email protected] with more details.
1. Play through time at Delapre Abbey
Back by popular demand, Preacher the Storyteller will be at the abbey for more family fun this half term.
On Wednesday February 15 in the library, children will be able to take a trip through the past.
Time slots are at 11.30am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3pm. £8 including general admission. Book online.
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
2. Meet the babies at Mini Meadows Farm
There have been some new, cute arrivals at Mini Meadows, so February half term is the perfect time to meet them. During the week, children will be able to meet baby calves, have cuddles with piglets, take part in petting sessions with degus and stroke baby lambs (as they will be too small for bottle-feeding).
The farm is open 10am-5pm everyday through half term.
Photo: Mini Meadows
3. Try the new zip wire at Brixworth Country Park
Last month, the council replaced the zip wire at Brixworth Country Park.
Half term could be a good time to check out the new equipment, as well as go for a long walk or bike ride in a bid to tire the kids out.
The car park at the country park is open from 9am-5pm.
Photo: WNC
4. Meet the dinosaurs at Boost Trampoline Parks
On Saturday February 18, kids will get to come face-to-face with prehistoric giants while expending all their energy bouncing on trampolines. Boost in Riverside will have life-sized dinosaurs roaming around as well as dino-themed arts and crafts and food.
Sessions run hourly from 10am-4pm and tickets are limited, so booking is strongly advised. Visit the Boost website to book.
Photo: Boost