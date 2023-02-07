2 . Meet the babies at Mini Meadows Farm

There have been some new, cute arrivals at Mini Meadows, so February half term is the perfect time to meet them. During the week, children will be able to meet baby calves, have cuddles with piglets, take part in petting sessions with degus and stroke baby lambs (as they will be too small for bottle-feeding). The farm is open 10am-5pm everyday through half term.

Photo: Mini Meadows