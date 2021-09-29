11 Places in and around Northamptonshire to pick pumpkins for Halloween 2021

4. Mini Meadows Farm

Mini Meadow’s Halloween fun begins on Sunday, October 17. After picking their pumpkins, families can take them back to the carving station and then explore their ‘House of Spooks’ – a new feature for 2021. Children can make their way through a tunnel of cobwebs towards the midnight forest. If they dare, they can take part in trick or treat in the ghost village and head towards the dungeon. It’s an additional £5 each for entry to the House of Spooks (on top of the £7 entry to the farm). There is no charge for access to the pumpkin patch, but each pumpkin is £3. You can buy your tickets on the farm's website. Address: Naseby Road, Welford, Northampton, NN6 6HZ.