10 Places in and around Northamptonshire to pick pumpkins for Halloween 2021

It feels like we’re well and truly waving goodbye to Summer and welcoming in Autumn, so now is as good a time as any to start thinking about Halloween.
Family favourites across Northamptonshire will open again for you to go and pick your own pumpkins.
Some pick your own patches open as soon as the beginning of October so if you and your little ones want to get the pick of the bunch, now is the time to start making plans.
Booking sooner rather than later will help to avoid disappointment – as Halloween isn’t the same unless you’ve picked and carved a pumpkin, right?
Below are eight pumpkin patches around Northamptonshire, and some further afield, plus booking details and more information to help you have an amazing day out.
1. Wappenham Farm
Located in Towcester, Wappenham Farm will open its doors on Saturday, October 16. Their ‘Pumpkin Farm Spooktacular’ guarantees a day of family fun – but this year they’re introducing something new. You can visit during the day between 10am and 5pm or, if you’re really in the Halloween spirit, you can opt for their ‘twilight’ evening tickets. You can pick your pumpkins from dusk to dark and follow their spooky trail by moonlight or torchlight between 5pm and 8pm. Tickets for adults and children over two are £3. Search Wappenham Farm on Facebook for more.
Address: Rectory Way, Wappenham, Towcester, NN12 8SQ.
2. West Lodge Farm
Tickets for West Lodge Farm’s Halloween Festival are now on sale ready for their opening on Saturday, October 16. For a £15 children’s pumpkin passport, they’ll not only get access to the pumpkin patch, but they'll be able to carve their pick in the Pumpkin Carving Barn, make a wand, embark on the spooky maze, wander through the spooky wood, and take part in an interactive live ghost story, among other perks – as well as having access to farm. Adult tickets are £10.50 and all tickets can be purchased on the farm's website.
Address: Back Lane, Desborough, Kettering, NN14 2SH.
3. Overstone Grange Farm
Situated in Overstone, this working farm will be opening their pumpkin patch up considerably earlier than the rest. From Saturday, October 2, two weeks earlier than most, you can get your hands on Overstone Grange Farm’s pumpkins – with a whopping 30 varieties to choose from. General admission is £2.50 for everyone aged two and over, but you can save £2 by purchasing the family ticket for four. You can pre-book now.
Address: Kettering Road, Northampton, NN3 7XA.
4. Mini Meadows Farm
Mini Meadow’s Halloween fun begins on Sunday, October 17. After picking their pumpkins, families can take them back to the carving station and then explore their ‘House of Spooks’ – a new feature for 2021. Children can make their way through a tunnel of cobwebs towards the midnight forest. If they dare, they can take part in trick or treat in the ghost village and head towards the dungeon. It’s an additional £5 each for entry to the House of Spooks (on top of the £7 entry to the farm). There is no charge for access to the pumpkin patch, but each pumpkin is £3. You can buy your tickets on the farm's website.
Address: Naseby Road, Welford, Northampton, NN6 6HZ.