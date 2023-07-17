10 Northamptonshire days out for all the family to do this summer holiday

Indoors, outdoors, educational and active, there is something for everyone in Northamptonshire.
Home of the nation's shoe industry, Silverstone circuit and more, Northamptonshire has a rich history and is a fascinating place to live and visit for all ages.
But summer holidays are all about the children and the school year has flown by once again - it’s time to start planning those family excursions.
With money tight at the moment, there is no better time to get out in the county and support Northamptonshire’s local businesses.
Here’s 10 things for all the family to do in Northamptonshire this summer.
2. Northampton Sports
Northampton boasts a great sporting selection of elite rugby, football and cricket sides. Looking to get the children into sports? Getting down to the local sides is the perfect place to start. Summer is the season of cricket and Northamptonshire County Cricket Club is well worth paying a visit to. The side play their cricket at the County Ground in Abington Avenue and have fixtures up until the end of September.
Later in the summer, Northampton Town FC will begin their season in League One after their promotion. It is an exciting time to be a Cobblers fan as the side seek to cement their position in the division. Northampton pride themselves on being a family club and the East stand of the Sixfields stadium has a family section where younger supporters tend to sit. Photo: Submitted
3. Silverstone Museum
Give the children something to learn about with a trip to Silverstone Museum. The interactive displays and immersive experience keeps the kids engaged whilst telling the fascinating history of British motor racing. Visitors get the opportunity to sit in a replica Grand Prix car and the whole experience lasts between two and three hours. Photo: Silverstone Museum
4. Wicksteed Park
Situated in Kettering, Wicksteed park is a popular theme park with three roller coasters and four water rides. Wicksteed park is perfect for the thrill-seeking, adrenaline lovers of this world but has something for everyone with crazy golf, a tree-top walk and railway. Wristbands for the rides cost £22. Photo: Submitted