Warmduscher to headline Roadmender this winter

London’s Warmduscher will headline the Roadmender this winter as part of an eight-date UK tour.

Warmduscher returned with their latest album At The Hot Spot in April.

The record, which followed 2019’s Tainted Lunch, saw the band team up with Joe Goddard and Al Doyle of Hot Chip for an album which was written during lockdown and one which melds 80s funk elements into their raucous post-punk.

Talking about writing the album, frontman Clams Baker said: “There was a lot of partying. We were like, ‘Aaarrggghh’. We were just happy to be doing something and seeing each other.

“It was that weird energy, where you’re fed up and you’re kind of angry, but in a good way.

“We would spend, like, two nights a week writing, maybe once or twice a month, sometimes less.”

Clams is joined in Warmduscher by drummer Baby Bleu Ottis, guitarist Quicksand, bassist Mr Salt Fingers Lovecraft, keyboard player Kid Whispers and The Witherer.

The bulk of Warmduscher’s discography – the aforementioned Tainted Lunch, as well as 2018’s Whale City and 2016’s Khaki Tears – were produced by London stalwart Dan Carey, who was instrumental in helping the band hone their fuzzed-out sound.

Unfortunately, at the beginning of At the Hotspot’s recording process, Carey caught COVID and the band found themselves having to leave their comfort zone and find a new producer.

Luckily, they found two, under serendipitous circumstances.

“I was in the studio with Joe and Al of Hot Chip, doing an electronic project with Igor Cavallera of Sepultura and his wife, artist/musician Laima when I got the message saying Dan couldn’t do the album,” explains Clams.

“Then Joe and Al were simply like, ‘We’ll do it’, It was this really weird, happy accident.”

While At the Hotspot is still very much a Warmduscher album, with all its cracks and crevices oozing garage rock bravado, the production values buff out those jagged edges in a way only Joe and Al could have pulled off.

Clams adds: “We’re just really psyched to play this whole thing live now.

“And it’s a whole revamp—new label, new producers, new logo - new everything.”

Warmduscher recently played in front of thousands at Glastonbury and will spend this summer playing more festivals before their winter tour.