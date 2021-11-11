Ten of the best things to see and do in and around Northampton in the coming days

James Haskell returns to Northampton with tales from his rugby career

1 The James Haskell Show, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, November 15

One of rugby’s most ferocious flankers and biggest characters, James Haskell has had an extraordinary global experience of the game and has boatloads to say about rugby life – littered with comical and often outrageous personal anecdotes from pitch to pub and everywhere in between. The former Northampton Saints, England and British and Irish Lions rugby player, number one podcaster and Sunday Times bestselling author promises brutal honesty and laughs aplenty. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.

2 Anything For Love: The Meat Loaf Story, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, November 17

Acclaimed tribute artist Steve Steinman brings his new production to the stage, packed with tracks from Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman, joined by Lorraine Crosby. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.

3 Paul Zerdin, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, November 20

The America’s Got Talent winner brings his edgy brand of ventriloquism to Wellingborough. Expect pesky puppets and laughs aplenty from a modern master of the art. Visit parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castletheatre to book.

4 Moulton Literary Festival, Moulton Community Centre, November 20

Elly Griffiths (pictured) and Jane Isaac promise treats for fans of crime fiction, Dave Askew will talk through his favourite walks, Andrew Radd discusses cricket and there’s lots for children and young adults too. See moultonlitfest.wixsite.com/moultonlitfest for details.

5 Rolling in the Aisles, Kettering Arts Centre, November 20

Tom Binns does two sets at the next Rolling in the Aisles comedy night: one as the Psychic Comedian, one as DJ Ivan Brackenbury (pictured). Lou Conran is also on the bill, with Tony Vino as MC. Visit ketteringartscentre.com to book.

6 Jayde Adams: The Ballad of Kylie Jenner’s Old Face, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, November 20

The critically acclaimed Bristolian comic ditches the glamour (for now) and examines what it means to be a feminist in the social media age. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.

7 The Sensational 60’s Experience, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, November 18

The Sensational 60’s Experience promises a three-hour ‘60s spectacular of pure nostalgia, featuring an array of stars. Mike Pender MBE (pictured) is the original voice of The Searchers, whose hits included Needles and Pins and Sweets for My Sweet. The Trems are all former members of The Tremeloes, while Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich were in the charts for 50 weeks out of 52 in 1966 and had hits such as Bend It and Zabadak. The Fortunes first came into prominence in 1964 with their hit single Caroline, which was used as the signature tune for the influential pirate radio station, while The Dakotas’ songs include Little Children. Visit castletheatre.co.uk to book.

8 Room Mates, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, November 12

Four male friends are struggling to afford rent. After advertising a vacancy for their spare room their prayers are answered in the form of two beautiful women. But things are not what they seem. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.

9 The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, The Core at Corby Cube, November 11 and 12

Dive into Eric Carle’s colourful world as his beloved stories are transformed from page to stage using a menagerie of 75 lovable puppets and charming music. Visit thecorecorby.com to book.

10 Heathers the Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, November 16 to 20