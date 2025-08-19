Silverstone Festival set for historic racing and live music this weekend

Craig David is among acts performing at the Silverstone Festival.

Natasha Bedingfield and Craig David are among the acts who will be performing at the Silverstone Festival which returns this weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is back at the Northamptonshire Circuit from Friday, August 22, to Sunday, August 24, with a host of live music among motor racing, classic car displays and other family activities.

The opening night will be headlined by Natasha Bedingfield with support from Andrew Cushin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig David presents TS5 will headline the Saturday night with support by Northants Sings Out, No Fun! and Sapphire.

The final day will be headlined by Ministry of Sound Classical with support by Jaguar Skills.

Singer-songwriter Craig David rose to fame at the turn of the century and is best known for singles including Fill Me In and 7 Days – both which topped the UK Singles chart.

Friday night headliner Natasha Bedingfield released her debut album Unwritten in 2004 and is best known for These Words which also topped the UK charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aside from the live music, the Silverstone Festival will feature 30 hours of track action across 20 races during the weekend.

There will also be parades, test drive opportunities, workshops, hot air balloon displays, stunt shows, food and drink stalls and entertainment for children.

General admission day tickets cost from £75 or £160 for a weekend tickets.

Evening tickets cost from £35. Admission for children under 16 is free – but a ticket is required. Hospitality packages are also available and cost from £325 before fees.

For more information, visit https://www.silverstone.co.uk