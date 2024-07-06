Shambala reveals acts which will play at the acclaimed festival this summer

Bob Vylan are among the acts playing at this summer's Shambala festival. Photo by Robin Laananen.

The organisers of Shambala have revealed the music acts which will perform when the festival returns this summer.​

The festival will be back at its regular home in its ‘secret’ location in the north of the county from Thursday, August 22 to Sunday, August 25.

More than 400 bands and DJs will perform across the festival’s 44 venues which will also host more than 300 workshops during the event.

The main Shambala Stage is described as the festival’s ‘beating heart’ of its ‘musical adventures in utopia’.

In the latest update from Shabala, organisers said: “We’re fast approaching sell out for general entry tickets - which we don’t expect to last the week.

“Once these lot are gone, our sustainable travel packages will be all that remains – so, if you’re not up for coming by coach, rail or on a Red Fox cycling tour, we very strongly suggest you get in there, quick.

“The full Shambala 2024 line up and programme is now live. It's absolutely stuffed to the brim, with over 400 music acts and over 300 workshops spread across 44 venues throughout the bank holiday weekend.”

The Shambala festival is about much more than just music and during the four days there will also be discussions on the new wave of UK jazz and the chance to meet the wildlife filmmakers behind Queens – the first series focused solely on female matriarchal species.

There will also be a session with the team behind the hit BBC4 podcast series Witch and comedy with Start Goldsmith’s Big Fat Climate Crisis stand up show.

Festival goers will also be able to take part in punk aerobics, Dolly Parton yoga, house dance workshops and listen to talks by inspiring and radical activists.

Shambala will have activities for children and families, acrobatic and circus shows as well as other cabaret performances.

There will also be the Shambolympic Championships, Disco Dodgeball and Mass Musical Benches.

The limited number of remaining Tier 3 Adult weekend tickets cost £239 before fees.

Discounted weekend adult tickets are available for those who travel to the festival in conjunction with the Shambala Express coach, via rail and shuttle bus or on bicycles.

Discounted adult weekend tickets cost £259 before fees. Car parking and motorcycle passes must be purchased separately and cost £45 and £10 respectively.

Souvenir programmes and other merchandise is also available online. For more information and full details of this year’s line up, visit https://www.shambalafestival.org.

​The full music line up is as follows:

Shambala Stage

The Beatbox Collective, Bob Vylan, Brushy One String, The Congos, Cubafrobeat, Dam, Eda Diaz, Florence Adooni, Hannabiell & Midnight Blue, Henge, Lazy Habits & Friends, Leyla Mccalla, Mokoomba, Murmuration Choir, Naissam Jalal & Rhythms Of Resistance, Nana Benz Du Togo, Sampa The Great, Sarah Brown Sings Mahalia Jackson, Symphonica Orchestra Ft. Mr Switch

Solasta

Akum Abdulfattah, Angel Mel, Crystallmess, Dizraeli, Earthly Measures, Edl Presents Saturday Night Fever, Flamingods, La Forasteria, The Future Shape Of Sound, Gambiana, Gary Clail Soundsystem Ft Tony Wrafter, The Bhangra All Stars, DJ Chris Tofu, Fedzilla, Fizzy Gillespie, Gnawa Blues All Stars, Old Time Sailors, She's Got Brass, Benny Page, Deekline, Euphonique, Katalyst, Klumzykhemist, MC Enamie, Indigital X DJj Guitto, JFB, Lynks, Manudigital Ft Dapatch, Mellowmatic, Mohammad Reza Mortazavi, Moonchild Sanelly, Ndagga Rhythm Force, Nina Las Vegas, Not Soup, Opus Kink, The Ozric Tentacles. Plantfood Ft. Yung Yusuf, Po, Rhys Baker (Tru Thoughts), Rooftop Assembly, Rosa Pistola, DJ Ruston, Scaler, Shaka Loves You, The Showhawk Duo, Sisters In Dub, Steven Bamidele, Tara Lily, Yin Yin.

Sankofa's

Akola Tambo, Akum Abdulfattah, Alvorada, Beth Rowley, Dominie Hooper, Fitty Gomash, Idrisi Ensemble, Ineza & Women's Words, Sisters' Stories, Jay Chakravorty, Li Ban, Mohammad Reza Mortazavi, Owen Spafford & Louis Campbell, Puuluup, Rebekah Reid, Rory Mcleod, Sacred Funk Quartet, Saied Silbak, Sam Lee, Sarah Smout, The Showhawk Duo, Suntou Susso & Ross Grant, Tarren Whale Song Bath

Roots Corner

Afon Sistema, Agent K, Arrival Sound & Friends, Aziza Jaye, Baila La Cumbia, Black Slate, Bungzo & Hanza, Captain B2B Queen Kong, Clarks, Count Skylarkin, The Equators, Fizzy Gillespie (Reggae Set), Friendly Fire Band, Hiphoppapotamus, Jam Jah Sound, K Dottie, Liz Ikamba, London Afrobeat Collective, Marla Kether, Moonmonkey & Elgan, The Moylan Family, Omega, Nebula DJ Pete Not Bombs, DJ Ron Tempo, Roots Corner DJs, DJ Ruston DJ Scragga, Sisanda & Ru, Cubafrobeat, Tashfro Tippa Irie, We Be Many, DJ Will Shine, Worm Disco Club, Young Culture Sound

The Enchanted Woods

Broken Joe, DJ Chris Coco, Danny K, Earthly Measures, Eva Scott, Gold Dogs, Katya DJ Madmax, Mixmaster Morris, Natural Symphony (Live), Ouroboros, Pete Mills (Aka Silvertortoise) - Soul Resonance, Poppy WS, Stacey Cohen

Phantom Laundry

Bethany Ley, Binbag Wisdom, Bowker & Morse, DJ Dad, Eddie Chilvers, Honeyfeet, House Of Figs, Ichigo Evil, John Bernard, Kitwhistle, Lexxi Mom + The Rebels, Pete The Temp & The Vibe Mechanics, Randolph Matthews, Rioghnach Connolly & Ellis Davies, DJ Ruston, TLK, Zoobers

Squatter's Tights

Bad Fractals, Bus Station Loonies, Cosmic Boy & Miss Pin-Up, Electric Cowboy Club, Empire Of Dust, Erotic Secrets Of Pompeii, Loose Articles, I Doris, Los F*ckin' Surfer Smokers, The Meffs, The Menstrual Cramps, Mutilated State, Sprokit & Acid Fairy, Us, The Zipheads

House Party

2 Bad Mice, A For Alpha, The ASBO Disco, Blow Pop DJs, Dazee, Hiphoppapotamus, Madame Electrifie, Mr Muz & Co, Plump DJs Vs Stanton Warriors, Rose Holland, Tashfro, Weebz, X2X, Rea & Bubski

The Data Mine

ADJ, Aries, Broken Joe, Bryan G, Charla Green, Christy, D-Human, Digital, DMX Krew, DRPS, Ekata Escape B2B Frenetic & Mc Busta, Kim Cosmik, Kjah, Mistress Mo, Ombie, Plant 43, Puttyrubber, Radioactive Man, Transparent Sound Vytol

Compass Presents

Average Joe, Bandeoke, Break The Code, DJ Can't Say No & It's Britney's B***h, Cazza, The Count Of Wonky Disco, Emily Magpie, Emily Whalley, Finessa Karlton (Fashion Haus), Flyfox & Pammy: Femmes On Decks, Frankie Knight, Gaba Ghanoush, The Glitterbosher, Happy Bardcore With Bardiest Bardy, Head Noise, Keke Manikii, Loveboat, Mamma Dann, Mr Vast, Pammy, Papa Moomin, DJP Radio Compass, Schwa La, Second Wife, Summer Aisha'mae, Tikoda, Vom Jovi, Wild Oyo

Swincamajig

Baila La Cumbia, Big Band Of Boom, C@ In The H@, Dirty Cash, Electric Swing Circus, Emma Lea, Extra Medium, Fe Saloman, Fizzy Gillespie B2B Mista Trick, Heavy Beat, Brass Band Hong Kong Ping Pong, Jazzy Jefford, Mr Tea & The Minions, Phat Sam, Razzomo, Roger Wilko, Swingamajig Allstars, Swingamajig DJs, Tom Esc & Special Guests, True Strays, Tuxedo Junction, Verstyle, Wbbl, Zester

Reflex

Chez De Milo, Gallegos, George Powell, Hannah Mulvany B2B Red, Huns 'N' Roses, Joe Boss, Maxxi Soundsystem, Neally Furtado, Shapes All Stars, Sister City, Spicyivy, That's It, Thrilogy, Waifs & Strays

Back A Yard

421 Collective Takeover, Ashanti Selah, Azure Bac, A Yard Family, DJ Badly, Bosslady, Brother Oscar, Bygrace, DJ Chiedza, Elijah Sun, Sky Lion, Ras Addis, Al Meltingpot', DJ Kez Kom, DJ Loose, Lorna Mercy, Nymfro, Ras Addis, Riesh Tafari, Ruffnek Diskothek Takeover, Suitcase Sound Synthia, Venue Vs Venue Soundclash, Worries Outernational

Rebel Soul

Chromatouch, Dean Rodney Jr, Dystopia, FM Arlo, Indekorosa, Jacksa, Jimmer, Kom Kom, Land Speed Record Department, Lucy & Hazel, Myna, Nimble Jacksa, Puttyrubber, Dream Nails, Robyn's Rocket Jam Ship, Sam Castell-Ward, Ultimate Thunder, Zuz

Hertz So Good

Al The Beat Maker, Alaska, Aleus Azure, Anolah And The Bonez, Captain, Diogo, Frau Nima, G.T.Q, Garmshaw B2B Amel!e, Kaisha Kitty, La Lune, DJ Loose, Loose Sound Crew Takeover, Monday At 5, Oddlytom, Primate Shifter, Sojebeats B2B Joeti, Sylvie-Rose & Friends, Taylor Hopewell, Tenway (Breaks Set), Zubz

Amniotheque

4 Tit, Annx, Babyschon, DJ Wiggles, Hun Grrr, Iowan, Jaz, Liquid Centre B2B Lazy Susan, Navel-Gazing, Ongo Gablogian, Planktn, Sunden (Live), Waft Anon, Wednesday, Zoe Pea

The Pleasure Parlour

Alika, Bush BBY, Huns 'N' Roses, Indian Man, Megatronic, Minimel Philippo, Polyamoross Reenie

