Northampton winner of £1m Heart radio contest relives 'absolutely crazy' moment with Jamie Theakston in her burger van

A Northampton mother who won £1 million on a Heart radio competition visited the London studios in her burger van this morning (Tuesday, June 1).

Shelley Humphries won the final of Heart’s Make Me a Millionaire in an emotional and dramatic morning on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Friday.

The mum-of-five kept her promise to make them breakfast when she arrived outside the Leicester Squares studios and chatted to Jamie in the van.

The moment Shelley Humphries won £1 million in Heart’s Make Me a Millionaire competition

Asked how her weekend was, she replied: "Yes it was very busy, lots of celebrations with family and friends, lots of drink involved!

"I was glad it was a long one - I don’t remember a great deal, but yes, it was good."

Heart’s Make Me a Millionaire competition saw hundreds of winners take home prizes ranging from £1,000 to £20,000 over the past 13 weeks.

Shelley took home the biggest prize in UK radio after originally turning down £10,000 for the chance to be in the draw - one of the biggest prize funds to be turned down by any finalist.

Heart Breakfast presenters Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden toast Shelley Humphries outside the Leicester Square studios

When asked if she remembered the moment, she said: "I’ve had to re-watch it to relate, because it just doesn’t feel real and how I was feeling, I don’t even know how I got through the day, it was crazy. Absolutely crazy."

Shelley said she wants to treat herself to tickets to Harry Potter World as well as donate to Great Ormond Street Hospital as it is very close to her heart.

"I’ve got little nieces that, they’re eight and 12 now and from birth they’ve needed Great Ormond Street’s help and without it, them girls wouldn’t be here," she explained.

"They wouldn’t be here, my little niece that has had the treatment and things has donated her own hair, we’ve done our own little things to say thank you, but to be able to say a bigger thank you it’s definitely… they couldn’t have responded to it better than anyone else."

Heart’s Make Me a Millionaire launched on March 1, and over the past three months each winner has faced an ultimatum – to take that day’s prize fund or forgo the money to enter into the Million Pound Final for the chance to win the grand prize.

The dramatic live final took place in a specially constructed vault live on Heart Breakfast and began with 38 contestants in the running to win the life-changing sum.

Some finalists had turned down cash prizes of up to £13,000 for the chance to be in the final.

A lottery machine randomly selected the final nine contestants, with the 10th place then won live on air as listeners played one final round of the Heart’s Make Me A Millionaire game.

In the order they were selected at random by the lottery machine, the final contestants were then invited to choose a numbered, securely sealed safety deposit box, which was then opened by Amanda live on air.

Nine out of ten boxes in the vault contained the message ‘Heart make me £1,000 richer’, with one box holding the million pound message.

Shelley was eighth to select a box from the vault, and revealed that the numbers she had originally planned to choose had already been taken by other contestants who picked before her.

Amanda said: “We are so thrilled for our wonderful winner Shelley.

"It truly has been the most incredible and emotional morning on Heart Breakfast, and it was our great privilege to crown Shelley as our very worthy winner.

"All of us at Heart send all our best wishes and many congratulations to Shelley and her family.”