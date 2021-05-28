Moment Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston told this Northampton mum she's a MILLIONAIRE!

Northampton mum Shelley Humphries was crowned Britain’s newest millionaire live on radio on Friday (May 28).

Hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden saw Shelley scoop the life-changing prize in Heart Breakfast's Make Me a Millionaire competition.

Shelley — who has five kids and owns a burger van — took home the grand prize of £1,000,000 after saying 'NO' to£10,000 for the chance to be in the draw

She said: “I’m on top of the world right now, it’s so surreal.

"To win £1,000,000 will make such a difference to my life and it’ll open up so many opportunities for me and my family. It means I’ll be able to say yes to my children more often.”

Shelley told Heart listeners she plans to donate part of her prize to Great Ormond Street — where staff performed a life-saving heart op on her dad in 2013.

She added: “I also have two nieces that they helped at a very, very young age, at six weeks old both of them.

The moment Shelley Humphries finds out she's won a million quid live on Heart Radio

"I nearly lost my dad and I just can’t thank them enough and being able to say thank you to them is a must.

“I’ve never had all my children with me together on one holiday before and so I’m hoping to be able to go on a family holiday to Portugal.

"I’d also like to upgrade my burger van – I’d love one with a bit of heating in or maybe even a café where you can have the heating on permanently!”

Heart’s Make Me a Millionaire launched on March 1 since when each winner has faced a dilemma whether to take that day’s cash prize or enter into the Million Pound Final.

Heart Breakfast hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden

The dramatic live final took place in a specially constructed vault live on Heart Breakfast.

Ten finalists took turns choosing a numbered, securely sealed safety deposit box. Nine contained the message ‘Heart Make Me £1,000 richer’ but one box had the Million Pound message.

Winner Shelley was eighth to select a box from the vault and revealed the numbers she had originally planned to choose had already been taken by other contestants!

Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston said: “This morning was very special on Heart Breakfast as we crowned the winner of Heart’s Make Me a Millionaire.

"It was a great honour to share this life-changing moment with Shelley. Make Me a Millionaire is the biggest competition in UK radio and the suspense and drama that we’ve witnessed over the past 13 weeks has captivated listeners."