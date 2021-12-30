Nine events and festivals to look forward to in Northampton in 2022

1. Events to look forward to in 2022

Comedy Dining has brought together two iconic shows, after their success with Only Fools and 3 Courses and Fawlty Towers, we now have Fools @ Fawlty Towers. The humorous dinner date idea will feature four professional actors portray every character from the shows, in a plot that sees Boycie organise a surprise 50th Birthday Party for Del Boy. He has booked the function Suite at Fawlty Towers, Basil is not happy, but Sybil is looking forward to a fabulous night. To find out what happens next, you can find them at Collingtree Park Golf Club on Friday January 21.