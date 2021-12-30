Nine events and festivals to look forward to in Northampton in 2022

After a year of uncertainty and fear around Covid-19 and what might happen next, many performers are putting their best foot forward in a rather hopeful offering for 2022.
From famous comedians to the finest fakery, 2022 is shaping up to be a very enjoyable year.
Northampton audiences will get to laugh, dance, dine and, perhaps, get a bit merry as well.
With appearances by everyone from Jimmy Carr, Dara and O'Briain and even the King of Pop and characters from Fawlty Towers, there will be no shortage of entertainment.
While the impact of the Omicron variant on entertainment may not yet be known, we can only hope that these events get to brighten up our days in the coming year.
Comedy Dining has brought together two iconic shows, after their success with Only Fools and 3 Courses and Fawlty Towers, we now have Fools @ Fawlty Towers.
The humorous dinner date idea will feature four professional actors portray every character from the shows, in a plot that sees Boycie organise a surprise 50th Birthday Party for Del Boy. He has booked the function Suite at Fawlty Towers, Basil is not happy, but Sybil is looking forward to a fabulous night.
To find out what happens next, you can find them at Collingtree Park Golf Club on Friday January 21.
Critically acclaimed production 'The Elvis Years' is coming to The Deco Theatre on January 22, 2022. The production follows the life of 'The King' Elvis Presley and delivers over 50 'golden greats' spanning over three decades. All will be performed by Mario Kombou (Jailhouse Rock, West End), along with an all-star band and award-winning singers to bring the famous singer's story to life.
Making its tasty return in 2022, the UK's largest Gin & Rum Festival tour is coming to Northampton once more in 2022. It will feature a smorgasbord of sips and a chance to let your hair down with your friends.
Ticket prices will include a unique Gin and Rum Festival Copa glass (worth £5), a knowledgeable Gin and Rum guide to steer you through the festival and much more.
All will be found at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club when the festival lands Saturday March 19.
Bringing her country singing talents to Northampton, along with a back catalogue of much-loved classics, Kate Rusby is expected to make an impression. With two decades of music making under her belt and a selection of fresh new songs from her new album released in May 2019, it is hoped that Rusby's 'wondrous singing and hugely engaging Yorkshire wit' will leave audiences cheering. Rusby can be seen at Spinney Theatre, Northampton on Saturday May 7.