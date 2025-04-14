Marisa and The Moths to play Black Prince ahead of live album release

Marisa and The Moths are playing The Black Prince on Saturday.

Marisa and The Moths headline The Black Prince this weekend as part of a nine date UK tour.

The band recently announced details of the album ‘Live - Studio 3, Abbey Road’ which will be released in July with the first single to be taken from it, ‘Needy’, out next month.

The album sees the band perform a selection of songs from their self-titled debut album and the acclaimed follow up What Doesn't Kill You, which reached number one in the UK Rock and Metal album charts upon its release last year.

They headline the Abington Square venue on Saturday, April 19.

Talking about the forthcoming record and single, Marisa said: “This really was a ‘pinch me’ moment to get to record in such an amazing studio where so many of our heroes have created classic albums. It’s definitely one ticked off our musical bucket list.

“We often open or close our live sets with Needy, as it’s become a real fan favourite that everyone sings along to.

“It’s also great to show how our sound has evolved since solidifying our line up and to showcase the rawer, heavier sound that people say we have live.”

The original studio day was also funded by a small group of the band’s most devoted fans, including Martin Hopkins, who sadly passed away from a brief illness shortly afterwards.

The album is dedicated to his memory, not only as a fan but as a close friend to the band and their community.

Joining singer and guitarist Marisa Rodriguez in the band are bassist Liam Barnes, guitarist Alessio and drummer Alex Ribchester.

Both their debut album and its successor received ecstatic reviews from the likes of Metal Hammer, Kerrang! and Classic Rock and national radio plays from across the BBC network and stations including Total Rock and Kerrang!

Marisa’s vocals examine subjects such as mental health, toxic relationships, trauma and sexuality.

She also features on the new Sophie Lloyd album Imposter Syndrome which was nominated for Best Breakthrough album at the Heavy Music Awards 2024.

Their collaboration single Won’t You Come was released last year alongside other singles featuring Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Chris Robertson (Black Stone Cherry), Matt Heafy (Trivium) and Michael Starr (Steel Panther).

With several headline tours under their belt, they have also supported the likes of the Kris Barras Band, Those Damn Crows, Von Hertzen Brothers, As December Falls and Elvana and performed at Planet Rockstock and 2000 Trees festivals.

Support is by Strayers and Bright Black.

Tickets cost £16.50 in advance before fees via www.skiddle.com/e/40418870