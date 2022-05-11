Liverpool's Silent-K and Dancing To Architecture bring UK tour to Northampton

Silent-K. Photo by Amy Leonard.

Liverpool ‘wonky-punk’ quartet Silent-K are on the road touring in support of their latest single and head to the county this week.

The band released Doorstep in March and will play at The Garibaldi in Northampton on Friday, May 13.

Doorstep follows past singles Nice House and Work, Work which have been released ahead of Silent-K’s debut album which is due later this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forthcoming LP has been mixed by famed Arctic Monkeys producer Ross Orton.

Silent–K combine infectious melodies and electrifying hip-hop infused rock n roll that has already seduced audiences into their fizzy-pop platter of sonic fury and vivacity.

Describing the band’s latest single as a “funked up, wonky-punk angular beast”, frontman Chris Taylor added: “We’re on a mission to capture the imagination of the UK music scene.

“The songs carry meaning and substance, and we want to unite all the true like-minded heads out there and keep pushing the envelope.”

Taylor – AKA Pineapple King – has previously toured on guitar for both Fat White Family and Dave McCabe & The Ramifications.

Silent-K was originally co-founded by Taylor and McCabe – the latter best known as singer and guitarist in The Zutons.

Although no longer a permanent live member, McCabe still makes the occasional guest appearance and features strongly on the debut album.

Joining Silent-K will be Dancing To Architecture, the ‘schitzofunk’ project of Joel Goldberg.

After years playing in bands across the city, the singer songwriter released the albums Hey Frenzy, Transmit Groove and Dragons On The Rainbow Bridge last year.

Both play The Garibaldi Hotel in Northampton on Friday, May 13. Support is by T Bone Afrika Allstars and Spinadisc DJs. Music from 9.30pm, admission is free.