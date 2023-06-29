Live Review: Rod rocks Franklin’s Gardens with career spanning headline show

Rod Stewart on stage at the cinch Stadium, Franklin's Gardens, Northampton, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.

The rain threatens but never comes. So on a cloudy but calm Wednesday evening in the East Midlands one of our finest globe-trotting singers gives it another blast of the rasp for his adoring fans.

Following a successful stint in Las Vegas earlier this year Rod The Mod, the fashion iconoclast, has thousands here to witness his first-ever Northampton show.

First up though is the warm-up act and they don’t come much funner than Boy George and his Culture Club.

It’s an early show and they battle the ever-arriving crowds with aplomb.

A strong run-through of the hits and a few deep cuts, they also include rousing versions of Wham’s I’m Your Man and T. Rex’s Get It On.

Boy George is seemingly in his element, comfortable with his lot in life, repeatedly mentioning love as a driving force.

A special shout-out to Roxy Yarnold on backing vocals, who elevates already great songs.

Coming on to the strains of Scotland the Brave, Stewart arrives earlier than advertised, a sign of how keen he is to get high-kicking into tonight’s show.

Accompanied by an ensemble of six ladies and six men, the latter wearing fetching pink blazers.

Stewart is never upstaged on the wardrobe front though, as he manages five outfit changes throughout proceedings.

A Stewart set reflects his numerous hits and his deep love of folk, pop, soul and disco.

Culture Club on stage at the cinch Stadium, Franklin's Gardens, Northampton, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Photo by David Jackson

After you’ve sold 250 million records you can definitely call the shots, but the over-arching theme is keeping it both recognisable and joyous.

Kicking off with Addicted to Love (Robert Palmer was a friend), he delves back into his early days with the one-two of You Wear It Well and The Faces’ Ooh La La.

The beaming smile, the jacket tugs, and the high-kicks are coming at us left right and centre. Can he really be 78 years old?

“One of my heroes growing up was Elton John” he jokes. “No, my hero was Sam Cooke. No Sam, no Rod”, and the band delivers us full-pelted versions of Twistin' the Night Away, plus a couple of Motown classics.

Forever Young follows, finishing with a wonderful Celtic-flavoured interlude (tap dancing, fiddles, marching drummer).

There’s some brief politics before Rhythm Of My Heart, with his Ukraine-coloured suit and talk of Putin’s “treacherous war” warmly received.

As we enter the home straight there’s first a seated section, during which The Killing Of Georgie is aided by a returning Boy George (“My mum bought me this when I was 14. She knew. This song was so far ahead of its time”).

It’s a heartfelt moment, and shows Stewart has many strings to his bow throughout his long career.

The finale is ‘the big three’, disco hits Baby Jane and the obligatory dancefloor-filler Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?, before there’s just enough time left for the singalong of sinaglongs, Sailing.

The female singers all cheekily don nautical hats and if your heart isn’t full at this moment then you’ve come to the wrong show.

Stewart thanks us for finding the dosh to come tonight and heads off to rapturous applause.

It starts to rain 30 seconds later.

Even God is smiling down at the consummate entertainer as well he might after a fun-packed evening that will live long in the memory.

More photos from last night’s gig are available in our photo gallery.

Rod Stewart played:

Addicted to Love

You Wear It Well

Ooh La La

Some Guys Have All the Luck

It Takes Two

Twistin' the Night Away

This Old Heart Of Mine (Is Weak For You)

Forever Young

I Don't Want To Talk About It

The First Cut Is the Deepest

Maggie May

Dirty Old Town

Young Turks

Downtown Train

Rhythm of My Heart

I’m So Excited

The Killing of Georgie

You're in My Heart

Tonight's the Night (Gonna Be Alright)

Have I Told You Lately

Lady Marmalade

Baby Jane

Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?